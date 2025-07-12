Rajasthan: Kanhaiyalal's Wife Writes To PM Modi Seeking Release Of 'Udaipur Files'

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, July 12 (IANS) Following the Delhi High Court's stay on the release of the film 'Udaipur Files', Jashoda Teli, the wife of slain tailor Kanhaiyalal, has written an emotional letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to intervene and allow the film's release.

In her letter, Jashoda expressed anguish over the court order, stating,“I have seen the film myself. It narrates the story of my husband's murder. There is nothing wrong with it.”

She alleged that the stay was obtained by other community organisations and their counsel, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who argued that the film could incite communal unrest.

Referring to her husband's gruesome murder in June 2022, Jashoda wrote,“He was killed three years ago, and now they are saying what happened cannot be shown? My children are saying that only the Modi government can now take a stand for us.”

Jashoda urged the Prime Minister to ensure the film's release, claiming that it would bring the truth before the world.

She also requested time for a personal meeting with the Prime Minister, along with her two children.

The Delhi High Court had issued an interim stay on 'Udaipur Files' two days ago, while hearing petitions, including one filed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani.

The court stated that the Central government must decide on the petitioners' application under Section 6 of the Cinematograph Act within a week. Until then, the stay on the film's release would remain in effect.

The petitioners argued that the film maligns the Muslim community and could disturb communal harmony.

Reacting to the court's decision, Kanhaiyalal's son, Yash Teli, questioned the judicial priorities:“The film's release is halted so swiftly, but my father's killers have not been punished even after three years. How long will we have to wait for justice?”

Kanhaiyalal was murdered in his Udaipur shop on 28 June 2022 by Mohammad Riyaz Attari and Gaus Mohammad, who slit his throat on camera.

The NIA later filed charges against 11 accused, including the main perpetrators and associates. Two suspects, Salman and Abu Ibrahim, were declared absconding.