FIFA Chief Applauds Technological Advances in Refereeing
(MENAFN) Pierluigi Collina, the head of the FIFA Referees Committee, commended the influence of modern innovations trialed during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, stating that advancements like the referee body camera, semi-automated offside indicators, and more rigorous timekeeping significantly enhanced match rhythm and spectator enjoyment.
While speaking to FIFA’s official website, the retired Italian match official emphasized that the recently introduced referee cam delivered more than just visual appeal.
“The outcome of using the ref cam here at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 went beyond our expectations,” Collina said. “We thought it would have been an interesting experience for TV viewers and we’ve received great comments.”
He pointed out that the video offered fans a unique chance to view the action through the eyes of the referee — a feature FIFA also utilized for training and reviewing referee decisions.
“This was not only for entertainment purposes,” he said. “It was also for coaching the referees — to explain why something was not seen on the field of play.”
Collina further endorsed the application of a newly introduced eight-second regulation aimed at curbing excessive delays by goalkeepers.
“It was very successful. The tempo of the match was improved,” he said. “We had no time lost by goalkeepers keeping the ball between their hands for a very long time — as happened quite often in matches before.”
