UK Escalates Heat Alert to Amber
(MENAFN) British officials on Friday heightened the heat-related health warning to amber across wide areas of England, cautioning that the enduring heatwave could result in a surge in mortality rates.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) upgraded the advisory from yellow to amber in multiple regions, including London, the East and West Midlands, East of England, as well as the South East and South West.
The UKHSA does not oversee Wales, Scotland, or Northern Ireland—areas also projected to experience elevated temperatures during the ongoing hot spell.
As reported by a news agency, temperatures in parts of London could soar to 34°C (93.2°F) on Friday.
"Significant impacts are likely in the affected areas," the UKHSA stated, warning that "a rise in deaths is likely," particularly for individuals over 65 or those with existing medical issues.
Younger individuals may also feel the effects, the agency noted.
Medical and social services are anticipated to be under pressure as a result of the prolonged heat.
Healthcare facilities and residential care settings might see indoor conditions surpassing advisable limits, while personnel could find it challenging to deliver critical support, according to the agency.
The amber alert is expected to remain active until Monday morning.
Warnings about wildfires have also been released in Northern Ireland and Scotland, while arid weather has led to the implementation of a hosepipe restriction in Yorkshire.
