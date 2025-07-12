Quid Miner Launches Cloud Mining App To Help BTC, DOGE, LTC Holders Earn Cryptocurrency Every Day

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In 2025, the cryptocurrency field is quietly turning to a lighter and more popular way of participation. Quid Miner, a global cloud mining platform headquartered in the UK, recently officially launched its first official mobile application, bringing users an unprecedented convenient mining experience.

No matter where you are, you only need a smartphone to easily start the cloud mining process, manage contract configuration, and view income in real time - making "mining", an originally high-threshold technical operation, truly enter the daily life of ordinary users.

“Our goal is to make mining no longer exclusive to technology geeks,” said the project leader of Quid Miner.“Through this app, we hope to give every user the opportunity to create passive income using crypto assets.”

"Mobile Mining" in the true sense

Compared with the hardware deployment, power management and technical maintenance required for traditional mining, Quid Miner App hosts all these complex links in the cloud. Users only need to complete the registration and select the contract through their mobile phones to start receiving daily settlement income. Whether on the way to work, during lunch break or at home, mining will always run stably in the background.

Five core highlights of Quid Miner App:

Users can check the contract status, income record, remaining cycle and other information at any time. Even novices who are new to crypto assets can quickly get started.

The App supports more than ten mainstream crypto assets such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, LTC, USDT for recharge and settlement, which greatly improves the freedom of asset management.

The platform has built-in McAfee® and Cloudflare® security mechanisms to ensure the encryption security of user data transmission and asset operations and prevent any unauthorized access.

New users will receive $15 free computing power rewards upon registration, and $0.60 USD for daily login, which truly realizes earning while using.

Users can choose contracts ranging from $15 to $10,000 according to their own budget, ranging from short-term experience to medium- and long-term mining plans.

Start your cloud mining journey in three steps:

Step 1: Create an account

Visit the official website: and register using your email address to create your account.

Step 2: Register and receive rewards

After quick registration, the system automatically issues $15 USD in free mining computing power rewards, participate immediately.

Step 3: Select a contract and enjoy daily income

The platform provides a variety of contract packages, and daily income is automatically returned to the account.

Popular contract package recommendations:

BTC basic computing power [experience contract]: Investment amount: $100, contract period: 2 days, daily income of $4.0, expiration income: $100 + $8

DOGE<C [Goldshell LT6]: Investment amount: $500, contract period: 7 days, daily income of $6, expiration income: $500 + $42

BTC [WhatsMiner M60S]: Investment amount: $2,700, contract period: 18 days, daily income of $35.37, expiration income: $2,700 + $636.66

BTC [Avalon A1566]: Investment amount: $5,500, contract period: 25 days, daily income of $77, expiration income: $5,500 + $1,925

DOGE<C [Antminer L7]: Investment amount: $8,000, contract period: 30 days, daily income: $121.6, maturity income: $8,000 + $3,648

BTC [ANTSPACE HW5]: Investment amount: $50,000, contract period: 45 days, daily income: $885, maturity income: $50,000 + $39,825

( Different contracts have different computing power, investment amount and term, and the return will also vary. )

Let mining truly enter the lives of global users

Quid Miner has been a cloud mining service provider of green renewable energy and artificial intelligence computing power. It has always been committed to transforming complex crypto mining technology into a digital income tool that everyone can participate in. The company has multiple stable mining farms in the United States, Canada, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan and other places. The service currently covers more than 180 countries/regions around the world. The platform provides 7X24 hours of all-weather, multilingual customer service team support. Ensure that users can quickly get support and enjoy a smooth experience no matter where they are in the world.

Through the release of the official App, the platform has completed the transformation from a "technical platform" to a "daily application tool". It really does: no equipment, no need to understand technology, and no need to take up time, you can have crypto passive income.

Official information:

please visit the official website of the platform: or (click to download the mobile APP

Official platform email: ...

Quid Miner is not just about mining, but also a passive income solution for the future.

Join us, and start your journey of digital asset growth with just a mobile phone.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

CONTACT: Name: Jordan Ethan Email: ...