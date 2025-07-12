Ukraine Can Produce Enough Long-Range Weapons Former Swedish Prime Minister

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, former Prime Minister and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Carl Bildt expressed this opinion in a comment.

“But the amazing thing is now that Ukraine is showing that Ukraine can make the long strike weapons, in amazing numbers, in ways that no one, certainly including the Russians, didn't think of. And without knowing anything about this, I would suspect that Ukraine six months from now is gonna do even more of that,” Bildt stated.

In his assessment, Ukraine, despite a significant increase in aerial attacks, is still“amazingly successful іn neutralizing the vast majority of them”. Thus, even if the Russians intensify their strikes further,“they are not substantially more successfully reaching through Ukrainian defenses,” the politician asserted.

This, he noted, is a question of sustaining Ukraine's defense efforts. Therefore, partners should consider both the possibility of transferring additional Patriot missiles (which are effective but only against ballistic missiles) and new technological capabilities to counter UAVs.

“ And I think there are some interesting things that might be happening there. Long strike is something that Ukraine is evidently working on,” Bildt emphasized.

He recalled that earlier, the entire discussion revolved mostly around whether the West would supply long-range weapons. Germany, for instance, clearly will not provide Taurus missiles, but Ukraine has Scalp and Storm Shadow systems. Now, Ukraine is focusing on its production.

Bildt also expects that in the coming months, Europeans, above all, will demonstrate greater firmness in their long-term commitments to Ukraine. While the financial support situation this year is stable and there is good progress for next year as well,“more needs to be done to give the long-term confidence”. This concerns the entire EU budget process and the discussions on defense spending in EU countries, he added.

He further noted that at times it is difficult to understand“what the Americans are up to. And that sort of complicates life”. In such a situation, Europeans simply must fulfill their commitments to Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, Germany has stated that it will help finance Ukraine's production of its long-range weapons.

Photo: Ukrinform