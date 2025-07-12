Chief Of Police Announces Juvenile Curfew Zone In Navy Yard

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith has announced the establishment of a Juvenile Curfew Zone in the Navy Yard area.

The Juvenile Curfew Emergency Amendment Act of 2025 gives the Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department the authority to order a Juvenile Curfew Zone in an area where large groups of youths are gathering or intend to gather in a manner that poses a risk of substantial harm to public safety.

The perimeter of the Navy Yard Juvenile Curfew Zone is as follows:

To the north:

· I-695 and Virginia Avenue, SE

To the east:

· 8th Street from Virginia Avenue to M Street, SE

· 4th Street from M Street, SE to the Anacostia River

To the south:

· M Street between 4th and 8th Street, SE

· Potomac Avenue, SE and the Anacostia River between South Capitol Street and 4th Street, SE

To the west:

· South Capitol Street, SE from the Anacostia River to I-695

This Juvenile Curfew Zone takes effect at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 11, 2025, and will last through 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 13, 2025, when the citywide juvenile curfew will take effect and last through 6:00 a.m. Monday.

Within the Juvenile Curfew Zone, persons 17 and under are prohibited from gathering in a group of nine (9) or more in any public place or on the premises of any establishment unless engaged in certain exempted activities, which are listed here.

The Metropolitan Police Department reminds the public that a citywide curfew remains in effect for all juveniles age 17 and under beginning nightly at 11:00 p.m., lasting until 6:00 a.m. the following morning, through August 31, 2025.

