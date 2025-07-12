MPD Arrests Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of 3-Year-Old Girl

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in the fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday in the 1000 block of 14th Street, Southeast.

On Saturday, July 5, 2025, at approximately 3:03 a.m., First District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1000 block of 14th Street, Southeast. Officers located a 3-year-old girl suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the girl to an area hospital, where she received treatment for critical injuries.

On Monday, July 7, 2025, the victim succumbed to her injuries. The victim has been identified as 3-year-old Honesty Cheadle , of Southeast, DC.

Detectives from MPD's Major Case squad led this investigation and identified the sole suspect in this shooting as 24-year-old Charles Rucker, of Southeast, DC. On Friday, July 11, 2025, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Rucker without incident. Rucker is charged, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, with First Degree Murder while Armed.

“This arrest is a testament to the diligent and painstaking police work that has occurred around the clock over the past week,” said Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith.“To Honesty's family, we know today's news does not make you whole again, but we do hope that this arrest brings some measure of comfort as you grieve this inconceivable loss.”

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank members of the DC Housing Authority Police Department, the FBI Washington Field Office, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia for their partnership throughout this case.

CCN: 25100901

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.