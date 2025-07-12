Wimbledon 2025: Novak Djokovic Admits 'Reality Check' After Semifinal Defeat To Jannik Sinner

The World No.6 and Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic's hopes for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam have once again been dashed after his defeat in the semifinal against No.1 Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon 2025 on Friday, July 12.

Novak Djokovic suffered a three-set defeat to Jannik Sinner - 3-6, 3-6, 4-6, ending his 20th Wimbledon appearance in the semifinal. The former World No.1 was completely dominated by the Italian, leaving him with no room to make a comeback in the match. Djokovic has suffered five successive losses at the hands of Sinner, including the semifinal loss at the French Open this year.

Djokovic headed into his record 14th Wimbledon semifinal after dropping three sets in the last five rounds of his campaign at SW19, but the 38-year-old was unable to match the precision and his aggressive baseline approach of Jannik Sinner, who exploited the Serbian's movement and lack of rhythm to qualify for his maiden Wimbledon final.

'Reality hits me right now'

Speaking at the press conference after his semifinal defeat to Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic admitted that his physical decline due to his age is no longer a match for Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. He further stated that playing five-setter matches has been a struggle for him physically this year.

“I don't think it's bad fortune. It's just age. The wear and tear of the body. As much as I'm taking care of it, the reality hits me right now, the last year and a half like never before, to be honest,” the 38-year-old said.

“It's tough for me to accept that because I feel like when I'm fresh and fit, I can still play very good tennis. I've proven that this year.

“Playing best of 5, particularly this year, has been a real struggle for me physically. The longer the tournament goes, the worse the condition gets,” he added.

In the last three Grand Slam tournaments this year, Novak Djokovic did not go past the semifinals. At the Australian Open, the Serbian tennis star had to retire hurt from the semifinal against Alexander Zverev of Germany due to a torn muscle in his leg, which he sustained during a quarterfinal win over Carlos Alcaraz.

At the French Open, Djokovic suffered a straight-sets defeat to Jannik Sinner in the semifinal. Now, the Serbian exited from Wimbledon after a semifinal defeat to Sinner, marking the downward trend in his Grand Slam performances and highlighting a growing gap between him and the younger generation of players.

Djokovic hopes for a comeback at Wimbledon next year

Following the semifinal exit at Wimbledon this year, Novak Djokovic stated that he plans to make a comeback at SW19 next year for one last time, indicating that the Serbian may be eyeing a farewell appearance at the grass-court Grand Slam event.

“I would be sad [if it was his last Centre Court appearance], but hopefully it's not my last match on Centre Court. I'm not planning to finish my Wimbledon career today.

“I'm planning to come back, definitely at least one more time, play on Centre Court for sure," Djokovic said.

Novak Djokovic reached the last two finals at Wimbledon, but lost both to Carlos Alcaraz, who reached his third successive final of the tournament. After winning the US Open in 2023, Djokovic has not won a single Grand Slam title. His hopes of clinching the record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title have been put on hold once again until the US Open this year.

Before his semifinal exit, Novak Djokovic achieved his 100th match win at Wimbledon, joining Roger Federer and Martina Navratilova in the elite club of players with 100 or more match wins at the All England Club. He also became the second player after Federer to record 100 match wins at two Grand Slam tournaments.

Djokovic registered his 100th match win at the French Open with a fourth-round win over Cameron Norrie of the United Kingdom.