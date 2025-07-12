The Room Where She Died Alone: Humaira Asghar And Society's Cold Indifference

Humaira Asghar began her artistic career during college with Rafi Peer Theatre. Later, she stepped into modeling, and from there transitioned into television and films. She acted in various TV dramas and movies and, in 2022, participated in ARY Digital's reality show Tamasha Ghar (season one), which brought her significant fame and a massive boost in her social media following.

She played impressive roles in several television serials such as Just Married, Love Vaccine, Chal Dil Mere, Sirat-e-Mustaqeem (Lali), Ehsan Faramosh, and Guru. Apart from that, Humaira also worked in various films, with renowned brands, and appeared in fashion magazines.

Just yesterday, a piece of news went viral on social media that shook everyone to their core. Reports stated that the body of actress Humaira Asghar had been discovered in a flat located in Defence Phase 6, Ittehad Commercial area. The incident came to light only after a court-ordered action led to the door being broken down due to unpaid rent. According to DIG South Asad Raza Mir, Humaira's last known contact with the landlord was in 2024, and electricity to the flat had been disconnected for several months.

Also Read: Scorched Lives: How Climate Change Is Deepening the Crisis for Women and the Vulnerable in Pakistan

Were her friends, neighbors, and industry people not seeing her absence? Weren't they scrolling through the same social media timelines? And yet, why the silence? If the rent issue hadn't occurred, would we ever have found out? Would this quiet death have remained hidden indefinitely?

Except for fashion magazine editor Danish Maqsood Ahmed, who revealed that Humaira had been missing since October 7, 2024. He had repeatedly tried to raise the issue with major publishing houses, but no one paid attention. Even in February 2025, he appealed for her disappearance to be reported, but his pleas were ignored.

According to police sources, when a call was made from Humaira's phone to her parents, her father refused to accept the body , stating,“We disowned her two years ago.” This statement was utterly soul-crushing. How can any parents abandon their daughter this way? What kind of mistake could make hearts turn to stone?

I am in complete shock, I swear to God. I don't even know what to write, how to capture this heartbreaking reality with my pen. There was a time when actress Ayesha Khan died, and even her children didn't attend the funeral. And now, there's no one even willing to claim Humaira's body. Why? Is this the result of a lack of values? Or have we become so absorbed in our egos that maintaining relationships now feels like a crime? If parents force children to live only by their own rules, the result is nothing but loneliness and silence.

Do we realize that Humaira was dying a little every day? She didn't die by her own hands. She was killed by circumstances, by accusations, by loneliness, and by exhaustion. She tried to keep living, day after day. Maybe she wanted reconciliation, maybe she wanted to forgive, or even ask for forgiveness, but no one ever came.

People often assume that actors, influencers, or TikTokers lead happy lives. But they don't know how hollow and lonely many of them are inside. Humaira had more than seven hundred thousand followers on Instagram. Yet, in real life, she had been confined to a single room for years.

Have we become so busy that we now need a court notice just to learn about the death of someone close to us? This is the tragedy of our society. Who knows how many people around us are silently suffering, yet we only wake up when someone dies.

Why have we become so selfish that a living, breathing person, someone who once mingled among us, can suddenly go silent for months, and we don't even have a moment to make a phone call? This is not just about Ayesha Khan or Humaira Asghar. There are countless ordinary people in our society who fought similar battles and passed away, unnoticed.

The collapse of social ethics and the breakdown of relationships have brought us to this point, where incidents like that of Humaira Asghar are unfolding before us. For God's sake, wake up. Embrace humanity. Stay connected to those close to you. Keep in touch. Feel their pain.

Firdous. Ameen.