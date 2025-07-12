403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Education is ‘soft diplomacy’ for nurturing relations
(MENAFN) Education serves as an essential form of “soft diplomacy” in building strong relations between Russia and Malaysia, according to Teoh Seng Lee, the Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation in Malaysia’s Penang State. Speaking to RT on the sidelines of the ASEAN forum in Kuala Lumpur, Teoh emphasized that Malaysian students who study in Russia return with personal experiences that challenge the often negative portrayals seen in Western media.
Teoh was honored by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with the ‘For Interaction’ badge in recognition of his decades-long work in promoting bilateral trade, humanitarian, and economic ties. He noted that his proudest contribution over the past 30 years has been helping Malaysian students pursue higher education in Russia.
“Thousands of Malaysian doctors and engineers are Russian graduates,” Teoh said. He described education as a powerful diplomatic tool that fosters genuine understanding and long-lasting connections between nations.
The honorary consul added that many alumni fondly remember their time in Russia and are often surprised by the negative media narratives about the country. “They come back with a very different view of Russia,” he said, highlighting the significance of their contributions back home—many having become top professionals, including his own cardiologist.
Teoh expressed optimism that more scholarships and expanded educational exchanges could further strengthen the relationship between Russia and Malaysia.
According to Russian foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov, approximately 7,000 Malaysians have graduated from Russian universities, primarily in medical fields.
Teoh was honored by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with the ‘For Interaction’ badge in recognition of his decades-long work in promoting bilateral trade, humanitarian, and economic ties. He noted that his proudest contribution over the past 30 years has been helping Malaysian students pursue higher education in Russia.
“Thousands of Malaysian doctors and engineers are Russian graduates,” Teoh said. He described education as a powerful diplomatic tool that fosters genuine understanding and long-lasting connections between nations.
The honorary consul added that many alumni fondly remember their time in Russia and are often surprised by the negative media narratives about the country. “They come back with a very different view of Russia,” he said, highlighting the significance of their contributions back home—many having become top professionals, including his own cardiologist.
Teoh expressed optimism that more scholarships and expanded educational exchanges could further strengthen the relationship between Russia and Malaysia.
According to Russian foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov, approximately 7,000 Malaysians have graduated from Russian universities, primarily in medical fields.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
CommentsNo comment