DAFZ Announces Opening Of Fakeeh Health's First Smart Clinic In Dubai

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)



The clinic enhances healthcare access for the business community within and around DAFZ

Amna Lootah:“The launch of the smart clinic in DAFZ, marks a significant enhancement to our portfolio of high-quality services.” Mohaymen Abdelghany:“This clinic represents a key milestone in Fakeeh Health's mission to deliver advanced, patient-focused care.”

Dubai, UAE – 9 July 2025: The Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZ), part of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), in collaboration with Fakeeh Health, today announced the opening of the Fakeeh Smart Clinic - the first smart clinic by Fakeeh Health in Dubai. Strategically located within the DAFZ, home to over 21,000 employees and more than 3100 companies, the clinic reflects DAFZ's ongoing efforts to enhance quality of life and well-being in the economic zones it oversees.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Amna Lootah, Director General of DAFZ, and Dr. Mohaymen Abdelghany, Vice President - Fakeeh Care, UAE Chief Executive Officer, Fakeeh University Hospital in Dubai, along with senior officials from both entities. The initiative is a step forward in enriching the integrated, business-friendly ecosystem offered by DAFZ.

The Fakeeh Smart Clinic introduces an innovative, patient-centric model of healthcare delivery through the use of advanced diagnostic tools and digital care solutions. Patients within the DAFZ community can now access a wide network of medical specialists at Fakeeh University Hospital without requiring in-person visits, significantly improving convenience, responsiveness, and service continuity.

Amna Lootah, Director General of DAFZ, stated:“The launch of the first smart clinic in DAFZ, in cooperation with Fakeeh Health, marks a significant enhancement to our portfolio of high-quality services. It reflects our broader commitment to providing a seamless and integrated business environment that not only attracts investment but also raises standards of living and supports employee well-being. This initiative advances our efforts to enable economic growth through future-ready infrastructure and smart services.”

Dr. Mohaymen Abdelghany, Vice President - Fakeeh Care, UAE Chief Executive Officer, Fakeeh University Hospital, added:“This clinic represents a key milestone in Fakeeh Health's mission to deliver advanced, patient-focused care. By leveraging smart health technologies, we are bringing healthcare closer to the community while supporting Dubai's vision for digital transformation across vital sectors.”

The launch of the Fakeeh Smart Clinic builds upon the ongoing collaboration between DIEZ and Fakeeh Health to establish a smart, resilient healthcare infrastructure across economic zones. The initiative supports government efforts to digitize essential services, while enhancing DAFZ's attractiveness to global investors and businesses seeking integrated, future-focused environments.