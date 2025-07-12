Kyrgyzstan Set To Establish Chuy Agro-Industrial Zone
As reported, the project is being implemented by the Kyrgyz Agroholding company. During the event, two agreements were signed, which are expected to provide a significant boost to the project's further development.
A capital infusion agreement totaling $12 million was executed between Kyrgyz Agroholding and the South Korean DOD Corporation. The accord delineates collaborative initiatives in the domain of meat livestock husbandry, supply chain logistics, and the integration of cutting-edge agronomic technologies.
Additionally, a framework agreement valued at \$12 million was signed between Kyrgyz Agroholding and Asyl Teri. This agreement covers the processing of agricultural animal hides, including the construction of a leather factory with a planned capacity of 24 tons of hides per day, expansion of export potential, and the creation of new jobs.
The ministry noted that the Chuy agro-industrial zone will become a key element in the strategy to ensure food security, increase the added value of agricultural products, and attract investments to Kyrgyzstan's agricultural sector.
