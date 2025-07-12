Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
What is revealed from Air India crash

What is revealed from Air India crash


2025-07-12 04:54:34
(MENAFN) A preliminary investigation into last month’s deadly Air India crash in Gujarat has revealed that the aircraft’s engine fuel control switches were moved to the “cut-off” position just seconds before the fatal impact, according to a report released Saturday by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

The UK-bound flight crashed into a medical college hostel in western India, killing 260 people. Among the victims were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British citizens, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian. Remarkably, one passenger survived after jumping from the plane just before it struck the building.

According to the AAIB report, the aircraft had reached a top speed of 180 knots before disaster struck. Moments later, both Engine 1 and Engine 2 fuel switches were recorded as having transitioned from the “RUN” to “CUTOFF” position, with just a one-second interval between them.

This switch cut off the fuel supply, causing a rapid decrease in engine performance, as indicated by the falling “engine N1 and N2” values in the flight data.

Cockpit voice recordings captured one pilot asking the other, “Why did you cut off?”*—to which the second pilot responded, *“I did not do so.”

The AAIB has not yet determined whether the switch movement was accidental, mechanical, or deliberate. Further analysis of flight systems and pilot actions is expected in the coming months as the investigation continues.

MENAFN12072025000045017281ID1109791472

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search