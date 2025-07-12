403
UN Reports Nearly 800 Aid Seekers Killed in Gaza
(MENAFN) Nearly 800 individuals have tragically lost their lives while attempting to access humanitarian aid in Gaza, the UN’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) confirmed on Friday.
During a press briefing in Geneva, OHCHR spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani disclosed that, as of July 7, 798 deaths had been recorded in Gaza’s designated aid distribution zones. This figure includes 615 fatalities near the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) sites and 183 deaths, presumably along the routes of aid convoys, Shamdasani explained.
She further emphasized that the majority of the deaths were caused by gunshot wounds.
Shamdasani highlighted the seriousness of the situation, stating, this is unacceptable, yet it persists.
