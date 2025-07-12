Emirates Named Most Recommended Global Brand By Yougov

Dubai: Emirates has topped the rankings as YouGov's Most Recommended Global Brand for 2025. Emirates is the only airline to be featured on the global top 10 list.

The YouGov Most Recommended Brands rankings measure the percentage of a brand's customers who would recommend it to a friend or colleague. This year, Emirates achieved an outstanding score of 88.4%, with a significant lead on the next closest brand. Scores are based on over a million customer surveys in 28 markets, tracking brand performance daily between June 1, 2024 and May 31, 2025. Positive Recommend scores for each top 10 global brands are aggregated and weighted by the size of the brand's current customer base per market.







Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline, said,“This recognition underscores the deep connection and loyalty we've built with passengers all over the world, who trust us not only to get them to their destination, but to do so with care, reliability, and excellence.”

Emirates is known for investing in the finest products and exceptional signature services. The airline strives to provide a world-class travel experience in-air and on-ground and provides memorable journeys at every touchpoint, every time.

In the first half of 2025, Emirates expanded its global network with route launches to three new destinations, with Hangzhou to follow; inaugurated nine reimagined travel retail stores in Asia, Africa and Europe; introduced its newest aircraft type, the A350, to 10 destinations; and achieved its designation as the world's first Autism Certified AirlineTM, making significant headway on its journey to make travel accessible to all.

Emirates has been recognised by YouGov before, as the most recommended brand in the UAE in the Recommend 2024 rankings with a score of 92.6. In YouGov's 2024 US airlines report, Emirates recorded the“most satisfied customers amongst US flyers” and was one of the top 10 airlines considered by US Millennials and Gen Zs.

YouGov is an online research data and analytics firm, which pioneers accessible and neutral market research and consumer interest surveys, utilising its flagship tracking tool, YouGov BrandIndex.

-N