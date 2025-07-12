IIM-Calcutta Student Raped In Hostel, One Detained
The IIM student filed a rape complaint at Haridevpur Police Station on Friday night, stating that she was called to a boy's hostel for a discussion on the job counselling and offered pizza and cold drinks, after which she fell unconscious.
"After regaining consciousness, she had a feeling of being sexually assaulted. She immediately rushed out of the institute campus, contacted a friend, reached the local Haridevpur Police Station, and filed the complaint accusing a fellow student of raping her at the boys' hostel," according to the complaint.
The victim claimed that before falling unconscious, she tried to prevent the accused from sexually assaulting her. However, the victim said the accused thrashed her, following which she fell unconscious.
Acting on the complaint, the police detained one student early Saturday morning and are currently interrogating him.
Police sources said confirmation of rape will be given after the medical examination of the victim.
In her complaint, the victim claimed that although she wanted to sign the visitors' register at the boy's hostel, the accused did not allow her.
The cops are yet to reveal the identity of the accused student. A full-fledged investigation has already started into the matter.
There is a common factor within the rape events of Kasba Law College last month and IIM-C. In the case of Kasba, the victim was allegedly called to the union room within the college premises by the accused to discuss offering her an important position in the students' union.
In the case of IIM-C, the victim was allegedly called to the boys' hostel to discuss the job-counselling proceedings.
