Mohan Yadav To Address 'Nishadraj Sammelan' In Ujjain, To Visit Delhi On Saturday Evening
The conference will be organised by the Madhya Pradesh Fisheries Federation (MPFF) and the Department of Fisheries, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of fisheries as a growth driver.
Thus state-level 'sammelan' at the Kalidas Sanskrit Academy premises in Ujjain is expected to witness a large gathering of fishers from across the state.
The programme will commence at 1 p.m., according to the official statement.
On this occasion, Chief Minister Yadav will virtually perform the 'bhoomipoojan' for several major initiatives, including 453 Smart Fish Parlours worth Rs 22.65 crore.
He will also perform 'bhoomipoojan' of an aquapark being built at a cost of Rs 40 crore and enhanced fish production and employment generation through 3,060 cages at Indira Sagar Reservoir with a total investment of Rs 91.80 crore during the event.
CM Yadav will also distribute sanction letters for 430 motorcycles equipped with ice boxes and 100 units, sanction letters for 396 fish cages and feed mill beneficiaries and awards to outstanding fishermen and fisheries cooperative societies for exemplary work.
Additionally, the Chief Minister will transfer Rs 9.63 crore in deferred wages to members of the State Fisheries Federation with a single click and will also distribute royalty cheques.
The government stated that Madhya Pradesh has a total water area of 4.42 lakh hectares, with fish farming conducted in 4.40 lakh hectares.
The government claimed the state had achieved 98 per cent of its targeted fish production last year, producing 3.81 lakh metric tonnes. There are 2,595 registered fishermen cooperative societies with 95,417 members actively involved in fish farming.
Later in the evening, Chief Minister Yadav is scheduled to leave for New Delhi.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment