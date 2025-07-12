Kajol Talks About Why Recall Value Of Movies Have Lessened
She added that today, with the boom of social media and OTT, that exclusive excitement and recall value has lessened.
Asked why the films released today do not have the same kind of recall value as the earlier films, Kajol told IANS:“I think there are a few films like that. I wouldn't say there aren't any at all.”
“But I think that was also a time when everybody went to the cinemas to see who they wanted to see. I mean, if you wanted to see Shah Rukh Khan, you went to the theater to see him. If you wanted to see Ajay Devgn, you went to the theater to see him. There was no other way to see them.”
The actress added:“There was no social media, no OTT-nothing. So if you wanted to see them, it had to be in a cinema hall. And when you have only one way of experiencing something, that becomes the strongest memory you form.”
“But when there are 15 different ways of watching something, maybe it doesn't stay with you as strongly, or maybe you don't remember it as well,” said the actress, whose latest release is the mythological horror“Maa”.
Looking forward, Kajol has "Sarzameen", helmed by Kayoze Irani and is expected to be out on "JioHotstar" on July, 25th. The film also stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
She will also be seen in“Maharagni: Queen of Queens” an action thriller film directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati in his directorial debut.
It stars Kajol in the title role, alongside Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha, Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, Pramod Pathak, and Chhaya Kadam. It is the story of a mother and daughter.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment