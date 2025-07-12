Four Killed As Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge In J & K's Ramban

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Ramban – In a tragic road accident in Ukhral's Pogal Paristan area of Ramban district, four people lost their lives while two others sustained critical injuries after a Tata Sumo vehicle skidded off a link road and rolled down nearly 600 feet into a deep gorge on Friday evening.

According to officials, the accident occurred on the Senabati link road near Madina Masjid hill when the vehicle veered off the road, leading to the fatal plunge.

The injured were rushed to Government Medical College, Anantnag, for advanced medical care.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban, in a post on X, expressed heartfelt condolences over the tragic incident.“District Administration Ramban expresses profound grief over the tragic loss of four precious lives in a road accident at Ukhral Senabathi. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” the post read.

He further informed that ex-gratia relief of ₹1 lakh has been sanctioned for each deceased's family, while ₹25,000 will be provided to each injured person. The district administration is extending all possible support to the affected families.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also conveyed his deep sorrow over the loss of lives.“Saddened to learn about the loss of lives due to the tragic road accident in Ramban. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for a speedy recovery of those injured in the accident,” he said in a condolence message.