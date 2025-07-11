Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Arabia: Resident Expats Can Now Own One Property In The Kingdom

Saudi Arabia: Resident Expats Can Now Own One Property In The Kingdom


2025-07-11 11:17:01
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Expats living in Saudi Arabia can now own one property in the Kingdom.

According to the Saudi Gazette, 'non-Saudis' who are legal residents can apply for a permit to buy a single property on the 'Absher' platform.

Expats must meet three conditions in order to buy property in the Kingdom:

> They must have a valid and unexpired residency ID (Muqeem)

> The resident must provide all information about the property along with a copy of the title deed.

> They must not already own a property in the Kingdom

Absher stated that the service could be availed by accessing "My Services" (Khidmaty) on the Absher platform, then entering "Services" (Khidmat), then "General Services" (Al-Khidmatul Aamma), and from there to "Application for owning real estate for non-Saudis".

