Wrapcart Launches New Range Of Mobile And Laptop Skins, Redefining Style And Protection For Everyday Tech

WrapCart Launches New Range of Mobile Skins and Laptop SkinsWrapCart, India's most popular brand for unique mobile skins, has introduced new wraps for MacBooks, PlayStation 5, iPads, credit/debit cards, and wireless chargers. The current collection combines striking style with premium protection. With over 2,500 SKUs and nationwide shipping, WrapCart is redefining how India personalises its devices with flair and uniqueness. The expansion comes after the brand secured funding of an undisclosed amount to support product development and scale operations.

Mumbai, India - July 11, 2025 - WrapCart, India's fastest-growing premium laptop and mobile skin customisation brand, has unveiled a new line of skins for a variety of tech devices, including MacBooks, PlayStation 5 consoles, iPads, credit/debit cards, wireless chargers and more than 500 mobile phone models .

WrapCart's latest collection, which combines bold aesthetics with robust protection, continues the company's commitment to providing high-quality, design-forward solutions for everyday tech users.

This expansion follows a recent round of funding , which the company confirmed was successfully secured from private investors . The investment will be used to expand operations, diversify the product portfolio, and strengthen WrapCart's presence in both domestic and international markets.

Designed for expression and built for protection:

"WrapCart is not just a product; it's a lifestyle," said Aditya, WrapCart's founder. "We are passionate about empowering users to express their identity through their everyday devices, while also ensuring durability and performance through high-quality wraps."

The new lineup includes a range of laptop skins and mobile skins , which offer:

. Premium textured vinyl finishes.

. Scratch and water resistance.

. Laser precision fitment.

. Clean, residue-free application and removal.

WrapCart now has over 2,500 SKUs with designs ranging from minimalist to abstract, pop culture, and artistic themes.

National and Global Delivery:

The company ships across India with prepaid options and has started accepting international orders, primarily from customers in the United States and Southeast Asia. WrapCart's robust logistics network enables it to meet rising demand in both urban and Tier 2 cities across India.

"Our goal is to be everywhere our users are," Aditya stated. "This funding gives us the leverage to not just expand our product line, but to reach new markets faster and more efficiently."

Newly launched categories include:

. Laptop Skins for MacBook, Surface, and Dell Laptops

. Mobile skins for Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Vivo, and more.

. Gaming Skins for PlayStation 5 Consoles and Controllers

. iPad skins designed for the Pro, Air, and Mini models

. Card Skins for Debit and Credit Cards

. Wireless Charger Skins that are heat-safe and attractive

Each wrap is made with non-toxic, eco-friendly vinyl that preserves device resale value while reducing bulk.

Customer Driven Success:

WrapCart's popularity continues to rise, according to verified reviews and OTP-authenticated feedback on BrandsForever . WrapCart currently has an impressive 4.67/5 average rating , indicating high customer satisfaction.

Vibhuti Sharma, a verified user at Brands Forever, stated: "The vinyl quality is excellent, and the fit is extremely accurate, with no bubbles or peeling. My devices now look brand new. I enjoy how it allows me to express myself through my gadgets. You can check all reviews and ratings of WrapCart "

A Brand Based on Design, Functionality, and Trust:

WrapCart is known for combining form and function, providing products that not only stand out but also protect against everyday wear and tear. Every product includes a quality guarantee and simple application instructions, which can be found on their official website.

Aditya said. "Whether it's a mobile skin or a laptop skin, our focus is always on performance-driven design."

Looking Forward: Innovation and Sustainability

With new funding in place, WrapCart intends to expand into

. Collaborative design releases with artists and influencers.

. Eco-friendly materials are part of a sustainability roadmap.

. Augmented Reality (AR) preview tools for virtual try-ons.

. Custom design tools for the B2B and brand merchandising sectors.

The company is also working to improve its customer service experience through Instagram DMs, WhatsApp support, and email assistance, which ensures quick resolutions and personalised engagement.

About WrapCart:

WrapCart was founded by a group of design and technology enthusiasts and has since become India's most popular brand for laptop skins, mobile skins, and gadget wraps. WrapCart, with a catalogue of over 2,500 designs and a reputation for precision, quality, and style, is changing the way India personalises technology.