Built In Funnels Launches Digital Platform To Help Solopreneurs Create Automated Online Businesses

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Built In Funnels today announced the launch of its digital platform designed to help solopreneurs and creators build fully automated online businesses using streamlined tools and systematic automation strategies. The platform combines multiple automation technologies to create cost-effective business systems without the complexity and high costs associated with traditional funnel-building software.

Founded by Gabriel Killian, Built In Funnels offers a different approach to online business automation by integrating best-in-class platforms including Systeme, Make, and SEO-driven content strategies into a unified ecosystem. The platform's flagship offering, The Funnel Playbook, provides step-by-step guidance for launching income-ready funnels and complete business systems.

The platform addresses common challenges faced by entrepreneurs starting online businesses, including technical overwhelm, high software costs, and complex implementation processes. By combining multiple specialized tools rather than relying on single all-in-one solutions, Built In Funnels creates customizable automation systems tailored to individual business needs.

The automated business platform focuses on creating sustainable income streams through systematic implementation of proven strategies. The approach emphasizes transparency, simplicity, and practical application over marketing hype, providing entrepreneurs with actionable frameworks for building their online presence.

Built In Funnels distinguishes itself from traditional funnel-building platforms by offering a lean, optimized approach to business automation. The platform's methodology combines emerging AI technologies with established automation tools to create efficient systems with minimal overhead costs.

The Funnel Playbook serves as the primary resource for users, offering comprehensive guidance on implementing automation strategies for online business . The playbook covers the complete process from initial setup through full automation, enabling entrepreneurs to create income-generating systems in reduced timeframes.

