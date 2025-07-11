Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
MultiBank Group, the world's largest financial derivatives institution has officially announced that the Token Generation Event (TGE) for its highly anticipated $MBG Token will take place on July 22, 2025 .
This milestone will mark the full activation of the $MBG Token on the blockchain, enabling holders to view and manage their balances across supported platforms. Following the token minting, users will be able to trade $MBG via MultiBank.io , the Group's regulated crypto exchange and Uniswap, the world's leading decentralized platform.
The $MBG Token has garnered global attention for its rare combination of real-world utility, institutional backing, and strong deflationary mechanics. It is underpinned by $29 billion in assets across the group's 4 Pillars. and backed by $35 billion+ in daily trading volume , making it one of the most credible and substantial token launches in recent years.
The token is built on the strength of MultiBank Group's four-pillar ecosystem:
-
MultiBank TradFi : A CFD powerhouse that generated $362 million in revenue in 2024.
MEX Exchange : A $23.7 billion institutional trading platform targeting emerging markets.
MultiBank.io RWA : A new venture to tokenize $3 billion worth of ultra-luxury real estate.
MultiBank.io : Expanding into spot and derivatives crypto markets with full regulatory oversight.
These pillars support a $440 million buyback and burn program , designed to sustain token demand, drive scarcity, and increase long-term value for holders.
“This TGE marks a historic moment for MultiBank Group and the entire crypto industry. The $MBG Token isn't just another project-it's a utility asset rooted in real economics, designed to bridge traditional finance and blockchain,” said Naser Taher, the Chairman of MultiBank Group.
For more information, visit: https://token.multibankgroup.com
ABOUT MULTIBANK GROUP
MultiBank Group, established in California, USA in 2005, is a global leader in financial derivatives. With over 2 million clients in 100+ countries and a daily trading volume exceeding $35 billion, it offers a broad range of brokerage and asset management services. Renowned for innovative trading solutions, robust regulatory compliance, and exceptional customer service, the Group is regulated by 17+ top-tier financial authorities across five continents. Its award-winning platforms provide up to 500:1 leverage across Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies. MultiBank Group has received over 80 international awards for trading excellence and regulatory compliance. For more information, visit MultiBank Group's website.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
CommentsNo comment