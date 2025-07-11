GFH Signs Partnership Agreement With Dubai Cares To Support Education Of Children In The UAE

As part of its ongoing commitment to creating a positive impact in the communities where it operates, GFH Financial Group (GFH) today signed a partnership agreement with Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), to support the organization's mission of providing children and youth with access to quality education.

The signing ceremony took place at Dubai Cares offices in Dubai, in the presence of Mr. Abdulla Ahmed AlShehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares, Mrs. Sahar Qanati, Head of Corporate Communications at GFH, Mrs. Nawal AlNaji, Senior Manager of the Corporate Communications at GFH and Ms. Zainab Faraidooni, Deputy Director – Partnerships at Dubai Cares.







As part of the partnership, the Group announced its sponsorship of the“Pack for Impact” initiative, heldunder the“Volunteer Emirates” program by Dubai Cares. The activity is scheduled to take place tomorrow, Friday, July 11, at the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, expecting to bring together more than 100 participants, including GFH employees and strategic partners such as GFH Partners, the Sheffield Private School, Belvedere British School and The Entertainer.

The event will see GFH team members as well as volunteers from across the UAE assembling 2,000 school kits that include stationery, notebooks, and other essential supplies to support children from low-income families across the UAE and ensure they are ready for the upcoming academic year.

GFH's support underscores its firm commitment to social responsibility and sustainable development. The Group actively forges strategic partnerships with leading NGOs in the GCC, such as Dubai Cares, to broaden its CSR initiatives within the GCC and beyond.

On this occasion, Mrs. Sahar Qanati, Head of Corporate Communications at GFH Financial Group, commented:“We are delighted to sign this agreement with Dubai Cares and to join such a meaningful initiative. At GFH we believe genuine impact happens where business and community intersect, and we consistently embrace initiatives that support education, empower youth and embed sustainability values. We also look forward to launching additional programs through this partnership that will deliver tangible social value across the region.”

Mr. Abdulla Ahmed Al Shehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares, said:“At Dubai Cares, we believe that every child deserves to start the school year feeling prepared and proud Financial Group's support for our 'Pack for Impact' initiative helps ensure that children from low-income families in the UAE can begin the new academic year with dignity, confidence, and joy. We are grateful to GFH for their meaningful commitment to our cause and for empowering young learners with the tools they need to thrive. Together, we're not just packing school kits - we're opening doors to brighter learning journeys.”

About GFH Financial Group B.S.C.

GFH Financial Group, licensed as an Islamic wholesale bank by the Central Bank of Bahrain and headquartered at GFH House, P.O. Box 10006, Manama Sea Front, Kingdom of Bahrain is one of the most recognised financial groups in the Gulfregion. Its businesses include Investment Management, Treasury & ProprietaryInvestments, Commercial Banking and Real Estate Development. The Group'soperations are principally focused across the GCC, North Africa and India, alongwith strategic investments in the U.S., Europe and U.K. GFH is listed on four stockexchanges in the GCC, including the Bahrain Bourse, Boursa Kuwait, Abu DhabiSecurities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM) where it is one ofthe most liquid and actively traded stocks.

For more information, please visit .