Fact Check: How Misleading Claims About 'Lifetime UAE Golden Visa For Dh100,000' Went Viral

Busted: The sensational news claiming the UAE is offering lifetime residency through a Golden Visa for just Dh100,000 went viral on Monday, July 7. Here's the truth: officials declared that no such 'lifetime Golden Visa ' scheme exists.

Khaleej Times chose not to publish the viral claims and instead reached out to official government agencies to verify the authenticity of the information. In contrast, several Indian media outlets and a few UAE-based platforms circulated the press release containing false claims, "without the support of the law or referring to the competent authorities in the UAE."

While the source of the news remains unclear, it seems to have gone viral after a story by a reputed Indian news agency that stated Indians could "now get UAE's Golden Visa without trade license or property purchase". Citing information by "beneficiaries and people involved in the process", the report stated that a "new nomination-based visa policy” would allow Indians to "enjoy the UAE's Golden Visa for life by paying a fee of AED 100,000 ." The report further claimed that both India and Bangladesh had been selected for the first phase of testing this visa.

It was positioned as an expansion of the popular 10-year Golden Visa, which was introduced in the UAE in 2019 in an effort to attract talented individuals, investors, skilled professionals, and entrepreneurs.

The articles did not quote any UAE government agencies or officials but consulting offices (abroad) indicating the possibility of submitting a request for a 'lifetime UAE Golden Visa'.

How the fake news spread

Initial reports may have misinterpreted the flexibility and benefits of existing Golden Visa categories. However, several news websites amplified the false claim , leading to widespread confusion among residents and hopeful expats across the region.

The lack of direct quotes or confirmations from UAE authorities in these reports should have raised red flags, but the eye-catching "lifetime UAE Golden Visa for just Dh100,00" headline helped the misinformation go viral.

It didn't help that media outlets went all out in 'cashing in' on the NRI dream and what looked like a 'golden ticket'. The prospect of getting a lifetime residency in the UAE "for the price of a mid-range SUV" - as some headlined it - was too tempting for many to ignore.

The spread was further fuelled by social media influencers looking to attract engagement with sensational headlines without verifying facts or citing official sources.

'Not true', says UAE

The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) on Tuesday night dismissed the circulating reports as 'false rumours'.

It said,“All UAE Golden Visa applications are managed exclusively through official government channels within the country, and no internal or external advisory body is considered an approved party in the application process.”

Therefore, it is clear that no consulting firms or offices abroad have been nominated to process Golden Visa applications from hopeful candidates.

Verify visa claims

Authorities are urging the public to stick to official UAE government websites and trusted news sources when it comes to visa updates. Sharing false information can lead to legal trouble under UAE law.

The Golden Visa is still one of the UAE's most attractive long-term residency options, offering plenty of benefits to those who qualify. But to be clear: it is not a lifetime visa. Any real updates to visa rules will always come directly from official bodies like the ICP, GDRFA, or major national media, not from viral headlines or social media posts.

Getting a UAE Golden Visa isn't as simple as buying an item off the shelf - it is also not as complicated as it might seem. The official process starts with checking if you meet the eligibility criteria , which can vary depending on the category you apply for - like being an investor, entrepreneur, scientist, skilled professional, artist, or outstanding student.

If you qualify, you can either apply directly through official channels like the ICP website or, in some cases, be nominated by a recognised authority. Appliicants will have to submit documents proving eligibility. And once everything checks out, candidates are granted a renewable 10-year residency visa. It also comes with several benefits like sponsoring your family and not needing a local sponsor to stay or work in the UAE.

Ready to apply for the UAE Golden Visa and live here for the next 10 years (albeit not a lifetime)? Here's where to apply - there are two main ways to apply for the visa, depending on your current location (from within the country).

In Dubai, you can use the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) smart application or the official web portal .

You can also visit one of the GDRFA-approved typing centres or visa processing centres (Amer centre), where staff can assist in filling out the necessary forms and ensuring that all required documents are submitted correctly.

For those residing in other emirates, the application process differs slightly. In this case, you must apply through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICA). The authority oversees residency and citizenship matters across the UAE. You can either access the ICA's online services or visit one of the ICA-approved typing centres for in-person assistance.

What about nominations for Golden Visa?

Nomination-based UAE Golden Visa is not a new aspect and has been an integral part of the programme since its launch in 2019. It recognises an individual's potential to contribute meaningfully to the Emirates' economy and society.

Unlike other categories that require financial investment, such as property ownership or business setup, this route allows exceptional talent across fields like science, medicine, education, culture, and humanitarian work to be nominated by approved government or institutional bodies.