Watch: Abu Dhabi Driver Fails To Stop, Causes Horrific Accident As Car Topples

It is only human to get distracted - but not behind the steering wheel. A split second is all it takes for an accident to occur - or worse, for someone to lose their life.

Police and road safety experts in the UAE have repeatedly warned about the dangers of distracted driving and the devastating consequences it can cause.

As part of the UAE's ongoing 'Summer Without Accidents' campaign, Abu Dhabi Police - in the country's capital - released a 33-second video clip showing two separate accidents caused by distracted driving.

Suffice it to say, the footage is bone-chilling.

In the first incident, a white SUV is seen driving in the fast lane. The driver, however, fails to notice a long line of stationary vehicles ahead.

The driver tries to take evasive action at the last moment but is too late as he rams into the SUV ahead, before coming to a grinding halt.

The second accident is even more horrific. A speeding black SUV does not spot vehicles that have stopped in the first two lanes. The driver swerves from the fast lane into the second lane in an attempt to avoid a collision but clips a car in the first lane before crashing into another SUV in the second.

The impact is so severe that the struck vehicle topples, while the distracted driver's SUV slams into the safety railing on the right side of the road before finally coming to a stop.

Watch the video below:

The Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers about the dangers of distraction due to using mobile phones for browsing the internet, social media, making calls, taking photos, and other behaviours that can lead to serious traffic accidents.

Authorities said that violators will face a fine of Dh800 and four black points on their driving record.