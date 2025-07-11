U.S. Smart Pet Feeder Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 Pet Humanization Boosts Adoption With Portion Control And Health-Oriented Features

Dublin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Smart Pet Feeder Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Pet (Dogs, Cats), Connectivity (Wi-Fi), Capacity (Up to 3L, 3L to 5L, More Than 5L), Sales Channel (Offline, Online), Country with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. Smart Pet Feeder Market was valued at USD 601.38 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 940.94 million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.08%

The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.08% from 2025 to 2030. Increasing companion ownership and humanization, busy lifestyle and convenience demand, and technological advancements are key factors driving the U.S. Smart Pet Feeder Market. Growing work hours and travel commitments create the need for automated feeding solutions. Smart feeders allow scheduled feeding, portion control, and remote monitoring, making companion care easier for busy owners. Moreover, increased focus on companion health is driving demand for feeders with customized diet plans and portion control.



According to an article published by IEEE, in 2024, The Internet of Things (IoT), which is widespread in modern technology, is causing a revolutionary wave that links devices and changes industries and daily lives. A smarter era is being introduced by devices that work together to maximize many aspects of industry and daily life. Despite these developments, companion owners still struggle to give their animals the attention they need, especially when they are abroad. In order to solve this, a suggested solution integrates ESP32S and IoT technology with a mobile application.

By creating a smart companion feeder system, this invention seeks to revolutionize pet care. This smart companion feeder empowers customers by leveraging the Internet of Things to provide quick pet feeding through an intuitive remote control via a smartphone application. This not only eliminates the trouble of feeding companion when the owner is away, but also brings exceptional convenience and flexibility.

Increasing companion ownership in the U.S. is a key driver of the smart feeder market, as more companion owners seek convenient and efficient ways to manage their pets' nutrition. The rising number of pet households, particularly among millennials and Gen Z, has led to greater demand for automated pet care solutions.

Smart feeders offer benefits such as scheduled feeding, portion control, and remote monitoring through mobile apps, making them highly attractive to busy pet owners. Additionally, the growing trend of pet humanization has increased consumer spending on premium companion care products, including smart feeding solutions that promote companion health and well-being.

U.S. Smart Pet Feeder Market Report Highlights



In 2024, the dogs segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2024, due to the large pet dog population and ncreasing demand for smart feeding solutions in the U.S. The cats segment is anticipated to grow at a fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

3L to 5L capacity dominated the U.S. smart pet feeder industry in 2024, and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Wi-Fi based segment held the largest revenue share in 2024 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Wi-Fi-enabled pet feeders allow pet owners to control feeding schedules, portion sizes, and monitor food levels remotely using mobile apps. This convenience has significantly boosted adoption.

Offline segment the market in 2024. Whereas, online segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The California state dominated the market in has one of the highest pet ownership rates in the country, driving demand for smart pet products.

This report addresses:



Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making.

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030.

Growth opportunities and trend analyses.

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment.

Competition strategy and market share analysis.

Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve. COVID-19's impact and how to sustain in this fast-evolving market.

Key Attributes:

