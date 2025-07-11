U.S. Smart Pet Feeder Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 Pet Humanization Boosts Adoption With Portion Control And Health-Oriented Features
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$601.38 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$940.94 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.0%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Market Dynamics
Market Driver Analysis
- Increasing Pet Ownership and Expenditure Technological Advancements Busy Lifestyles and Demand for Convenience Health and Nutrition Awareness
Market Restraint Analysis
- High Product Costs Technical Complexity and Reliability Concerns
Business Environment Analysis
- Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis PESTLE Analysis Estimated Pet Population, by Key Species, 2024 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Competitive Landscape
- Dogness Group Dokoo Faroro Sure Pet care (Allflex group) Xiaomi TESLA Solar, s.r.o. Skymee Aqara (Lumi United Technology) Pet Marvel Ltd.
U.S. Smart Pet Feeder Market
