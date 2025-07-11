FM Sitharaman Kickstarts More Than Rs 1,000 Crore Projects In Meghalaya
Speaking during an Integrated Public Programme at the LARITI - International Centre for Performing Arts and Culture here, FM Sitharaman lauded Meghalaya's steady growth and bold vision under the leadership of the CM Conrad K. Sangma.
Informing that a total of Rs 5,400 crore has been allocated to Meghalaya under Special Assistance to State for Capital Investment (SASCI), she said, "I am happy that the government has used the amount effectively for capital assets. I will put on record my appreciation of Meghalaya's efforts- the funds are being fully utilised. Some states are not able to utilise their share in full; here we have Meghalaya, using its quota entirely."
Reflecting on the Central Government's continuous support, FM Sitharaman stated that the Government looks at the Northeast as a region to empower, act, strengthen and transform.
She highlighted the construction of over 540 km of roads in Meghalaya, a five-fold increase in optical fibre coverage since 2014.
She lauded the state for its performance in schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Awas Yojana, PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission and others.
CM Sangma, in his address, expressed his gratitude to the Union Government for its continued support to Meghalaya.
He said, "The Union Finance Minister's visit is important, not only for official programmes but also to connect with the citizens of the state; to understand firsthand the problems we face, and to provide necessary guidance and solutions for the way forward."
Asserting the government's model of purpose-based governance, target-based governance and result-based governance, CM Sangma reiterated Meghalaya's goal of becoming one among India's top-10 states by 2032.
He informed the Union Finance Minister that Meghalaya has successfully leveraged a large number of schemes and projects through Externally Aided Projects (EAPs), which serve as a major source of funding for smaller states.
These initiatives have enabled the state to implement a wide array of developmental projects, with total funding nearing Rs 12,000 crore, contributing significantly to the state's overall growth.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment