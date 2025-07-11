FM Sitharaman Kickstarts More Than Rs 1,000 Crore Projects In Meghalaya

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, July 11 (IANS) Meghalaya witnessed a landmark moment in its development journey on Friday as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid foundation stones and inaugurated several transformative projects worth Rs 1,087.81 crore in the state.

Speaking during an Integrated Public Programme at the LARITI - International Centre for Performing Arts and Culture here, FM Sitharaman lauded Meghalaya's steady growth and bold vision under the leadership of the CM Conrad K. Sangma.

Informing that a total of Rs 5,400 crore has been allocated to Meghalaya under Special Assistance to State for Capital Investment (SASCI), she said, "I am happy that the government has used the amount effectively for capital assets. I will put on record my appreciation of Meghalaya's efforts- the funds are being fully utilised. Some states are not able to utilise their share in full; here we have Meghalaya, using its quota entirely."

Reflecting on the Central Government's continuous support, FM Sitharaman stated that the Government looks at the Northeast as a region to empower, act, strengthen and transform.

She highlighted the construction of over 540 km of roads in Meghalaya, a five-fold increase in optical fibre coverage since 2014.

She lauded the state for its performance in schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Awas Yojana, PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission and others.

CM Sangma, in his address, expressed his gratitude to the Union Government for its continued support to Meghalaya.

He said, "The Union Finance Minister's visit is important, not only for official programmes but also to connect with the citizens of the state; to understand firsthand the problems we face, and to provide necessary guidance and solutions for the way forward."

Asserting the government's model of purpose-based governance, target-based governance and result-based governance, CM Sangma reiterated Meghalaya's goal of becoming one among India's top-10 states by 2032.

He informed the Union Finance Minister that Meghalaya has successfully leveraged a large number of schemes and projects through Externally Aided Projects (EAPs), which serve as a major source of funding for smaller states.

These initiatives have enabled the state to implement a wide array of developmental projects, with total funding nearing Rs 12,000 crore, contributing significantly to the state's overall growth.