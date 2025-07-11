Latvia Gears Up To Host Premier Student Science Competition
This is the cream of the crop when it comes to scientific research competitions for school students in Europe, shining a spotlight on the finest projects from more than 35 countries. The contest in Latvia is put together by the State Education Development Agency, with a little help from the European Commission's deep pockets. The University of Latvia (UL) is really rolling up its sleeves and getting its ducks in a row when it comes to promoting student scientific research activities.
“STEAM fields-science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics-are the cornerstones of our future development. Our task is not only to build a strong educational environment but also to promote these fields in society, inspiring young people to be bold and creative. The European Union Contest for Young Scientists is a fantastic opportunity to show how talented and determined the next generation of scientists across Europe,” emphasizes Minister for Education and Science Dace Melbārde.
EUCYS is an annual contest organized by the European Commission since 1989, bringing together the most talented students from Europe and beyond to present their scientific projects. EUCYS aims to foster interest in science, strengthen international cooperation, and cultivate a culture of innovation throughout Europe.
Only those students who have received the highest awards in their national competitions are eligible to participate. Latvian students have taken part in EUCYS since 1999.
In Riga, 137 young scientists aged 14 to 20 will gather to present 92 innovative research projects, representing 37 countries-from Latvia to South Korea and from Canada to Egypt. Participants will compete across 10 scientific fields, including biology, chemistry, physics, engineering, medicine, computer science, and more.
The contestants will present their projects to an international jury that will evaluate their scientific quality, innovation, and impact. Winners will receive valuable cash prizes-up to 7,000 EUR-as well as special awards from competition partners.
During the contest week, in addition to stand interviews and presentations, young participants will take part in educational lectures, creative workshops, excursions, and cultural events-including activities at the University of Latvia. This program aims to promote knowledge and experience exchange and foster cross-border connections.
The State Education Development Agency invites school students, teachers, university students, and all interested individuals to attend EUCYS 2025 events in Riga to explore the young participants' innovative projects and be inspired by their vision for the future of science. Information about the venue and the program will be available on the official website.
