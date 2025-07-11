Int'l Mugham Center Commemorates Distinguished Mugham Singer

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

International Mugham Center has hosed a memorial evening timed to the 90th anniversary of the distinguished mugham singer holder of the Shohrat Order, People's Artist Islam Rzayev, Azernews reports.

The event was organized as part of Mugham Center's project "Unforgettable" (Unudulmayanlar).

The memorial event began with a screening of video recordings featuring performances by the renowned mugham singer. The evening was hosted by literary reader Huseynagha Aslanov.

Dean of the Faculty of Performing Arts at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory and Candidate of Arts Saadat Vardiyeva welcomed the guests of the evening.

In her speech, Saadat Vardiyeva emphasized that Islam Rzayev laid the foundations for distinctive traditions within mugham art. She noted that, alongside Seyid Shushinski, prominent figures such as Bulbul and Khan Shushinski, Zulfiya Adigozalova, and Hagigat Rzayeva played significant roles in his development as a performer.

Rzayev deeply mastered the interpretative style and artistic standards of each of these masters, yet he chose his own, unique path in art.

Warm memories related to Islam Rzayev were shared by Honored Art Worker, Professor Arif Asadullayev; writer, poet, and dramatist Seyran Sakhavat; and People's Artist and Professor Shafiqa Eyvazova. It was highlighted that, beyond his brilliant career as a mugham singer, Rzayev was also an impeccable performer of various composer works and an outstanding educator.

He began his teaching career at the Bulbul Special Music School, later taught for many years at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, and until his death, headed the Department of Solo Singing at the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Fine Arts.

Islam Rzayev, a prominent representative and worthy successor of the Garabagh school of khanende (mugham singer), gained recognition as a virtuoso performer and won the love of audiences thanks to his unique talent and dedication. He honorably continued the traditions of his predecessors, consistently striving to preserve the classical style of mugham performance.

Deeply attuned to the nuances of folk music, Rzayev was one of the outstanding masters who enriched the treasury of national music. By securing a worthy place within the Azerbaijani khanende school - with its ancient historical roots, he made a significant contribution to its development.

On behalf of Islam Rzayev's family, Arzu Shamiyeva delivered a gratitude speech, expressing appreciation to all who contributed to the organization of this memorial evening.

The concert part of the event featured performances by Honored Artists Gulustan Aliyeva, Gochag Asgarov, Nuriya Huseynova, Sevinj Sariyeva, as well as mugham singers Rovshan Aziz and Vusal Gasimov.

The musical accompaniment was provided by an instrumental ensemble led by Kamal Nuriyev, a soloist of the International Mugham Center.

Islam Rzayev was born on November 11, 1934, in Serdali village of Fuzuli district. He graduated from the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Fine Arts.

From a young age, immersed in performance art, he served as a soloist at the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic named after Muslim Magomayev for many years. At his initiative, the first State Mugham Theater was established in Baku in 1989. He remained the artistic director of this theater until the end of his life.

The mugham singers successfully represented Azerbaijani culture in more than 70 countries worldwide, including France, the United Kingdom, Iran, Iraq, Algeria, Turkiye, Israel, Colombia, Peru, Cuba, Japan, India, Nepal, and others.

Islam Rzayev passed away on January 26, 2008, in Baku. His dedication to preserving and promoting the mugham tradition has left an indelible mark on the Azerbaijani musical culture.