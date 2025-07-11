Ajay Devgn Speaks Up On Fellow Punjabi Artist Diljit Dosanjh's Trolling, Backlash

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who launched the trailer of his upcoming film 'Son of Sardaar 2' in Mumbai, spoke about the controversy surrounding fellow Punjabi artiste Diljit Dosanjh.

Ajay attended the trailer launch of the film in the Andheri area of Mumbai on Friday, spoke with the media, and shared his opinion on the trolling that Diljit has been facing for the overseas release of his film featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir.

Ajay told the media present at the venue,“Dekhiye, I don't know where the trolling comes from. Kya sahi hai, kya galat hai (I can't decide what is right and wrong), I am not in his shoes to comment on that”.

He further mentioned, "Uski apni problems hogi. Baaki jo log keh rahe hain vo apne point of view se soch rahe hain. Toh jab do alag point of views hote hain, toh vo baith ke solve kiya ja sakte hain. Vo apne hisaab se soch rahe hain, aap apne hisaab se soch rahe hain. Aisa nahi hota hai (He must be dealing with his own problems. Those who are criticising him are thinking from their perspective. Two clashing perspectives can only be sorted out with a conversation. Both parties are applying their own logic. This is not how things are done)”.

Diljit has been facing a lot of backlash over the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in 'Sardar Ji 3'. The Pakistani actress had criticised Operation Sindoor, India's counter-terror strike, which followed the dastardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam in April this year.

The attack in Pahalgam had claimed the lives of 26 tourists including a Nepali national. The Resistance Front (TRF), an off-shoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based UN-designated terrorist group.

India had destroyed 9 terror camps deep in the territory of Pakistan, which briefly led to the military stand-off between the nuclear armed nations.