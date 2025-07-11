Happy Belly Food Group's Rosie's Burgers Announces The Signing Of A Franchise Agreement And Real Estate Location In Calgary's Marda Loop District, Alberta

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce the signing of a franchise agreement and real estate location for Rosie's Burgers in Calgary's Marda Loop District, Alberta. Rosie's Burgers ("Rosie's") is a boutique QSR restaurant brand serving original recipe smash burgers, poutine, onion rings, milkshakes and more.







Happy Belly 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



"Securing a franchisee and real estate for Rosie's 3rd location in Calgary marks an important early step in our 20-unit development commitment for the province. With more locations scheduled for 2025, we are actively leveraging our franchising expertise to drive accelerated growth and secure high-quality, strategic real estate across the country for our partners."

Marda Loop in Calgary presents an exceptional opportunity for Rosie's due to its vibrant, walkable community filled with young professionals, families, and food-savvy locals. As one of the city's most dynamic and rapidly growing neighborhoods, Marda Loop offers high foot traffic, a strong local economy, and a diverse population with a taste for unique, high-quality dining experiences. The area boasts a thriving mix of boutique retailers, cafés, and established eateries, creating a destination atmosphere ideal for fast-casual concepts like our smash burger brand Rosie's. With its blend of residential density and commercial vitality, Marda Loop provides the perfect environment to attract loyal, repeat customers and capitalize on Calgary's expanding food scene.







Happy Belly 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



"As Happy Belly continues to organically expand its presence in the QSR space, we are seeing strong momentum across the country, with numerous high-quality real estate opportunities emerging for our portfolio of brands. Our asset-light franchise model, combined with strategic site selection, operational training, targeted marketing, and continuous business development support, empowers our franchise partners to thrive. The confidence shown by our experienced operators is a direct reflection of the strength of our systems, leadership, and brand direction. We are actively engaged in discussions with groups across Canada to accelerate the growth of Rosie's and our broader brand portfolio. As we secure additional locations and deepen our footprint, we remain focused on delivering predictable, disciplined growth and creating long-term shareholder value as Canada's leading restaurant consolidator."

"With 115 locations for Rosie's secured under Multi-Unit and Area Development agreements across Atlantic Canada, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, Rosie's Burgers will continue to scale at an accelerated pace for years to come. With new locations currently under construction and additional openings slated for 2025 & 2026, we are advancing growth through a dual-track approach with corporate store development alongside our franchise model. Backed by our deep expertise in the burger category, a strong record of organic growth, and a robust franchising platform, Rosie's is well-positioned to become Canada's leading national smash burger brand."







Happy Belly 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



"With 616 retail locations for all brands across our Happy Belly portfolio under Multi-Unit and Area Development agreements-spanning projects in development, under construction, or already open-our franchise pipeline is robust. By carefully selecting the right partners and prime real estate, we will maintain momentum and achieve our disciplined growth objectives through 2026."

" We are just getting started ," said Sean Black.

About Rosie's Burgers

Deliciously handcrafted smashed burgers, golden fries, and classic milkshakes. Rosie's is your neighbourhood burger shop serving up nostalgic flavours you know, love, and crave. From our Smashburgers and French fries to strawberry shakes and onion rings-we're all about keeping things simple and perfecting tradition. Because the classics were made classic for a reason, right?

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see or contact us at ... .

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.







Happy Belly 4

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Sean Black

Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Chief Operating Officer