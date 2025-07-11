2025 ASEAN-China (Qingdao) Event Of Economic And Trade Cooperation And People-To-People Exchanges Held In Qingdao

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) QINGDAO, China, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From July 3 to 5, the 2025 ASEAN-China (Qingdao) Event of Economic and Trade Cooperation and People-to-People Exchanges took place at Qingdao Haitian Center under the theme "Blue Partnership for a Shared Future." Co-organized by the China-ASEAN Centre and the Qingdao Municipal People's Government, the event featured trade promotion sessions, cultural exchange activities, and visits to major local development projects. The event welcomed more than 300 delegates from China, ASEAN countries, and international organizations.

In the presence of distinguished guests, several landmark initiatives were unveiled during the conference, including the Qingdao Initiative, the China (Qingdao)-ASEAN Youth Exchange Program, the China (Qingdao)-ASEAN Industrial Cooperation Opportunity List, and the "Guoxin Premium" ASEAN Partnership Program.

ASEAN remains a strategic focus of Qingdao's global outreach strategy. The Qingdao Initiative, launched at the conference, outlines five key areas of collaboration: promoting coordinated development, strengthening industrial alignment, deepening sister-city exchanges, expanding educational partnerships, and co-developing the tourism sector. The initiative is expected to deepen bilateral cooperation in both economic and cultural spheres and inject new momentum into building the China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

The China (Qingdao)-ASEAN Industrial Cooperation Opportunity List spotlights collaboration potential across five key sectors: industrial manufacturing, marine equipment, modern agriculture, biopharmaceuticals, and modern services. With over 100 cooperation proposals from more than 100 enterprises, the list provides a precise platform for fostering business connections between Qingdao and ASEAN companies.

At the accompanying Industrial Cooperation Achievements Exhibition, over 20 Qingdao-based enterprises, including Tsingtao Brewery, Conson Group, and Huatong Group, showcased their successful collaborations with ASEAN partners through immersive brand storytelling. These case studies highlighted both the depth of current partnerships and Qingdao's readiness to scale up cross-border industrial collaboration. Shared innovations in digitalization, intelligent manufacturing, and sustainable development marked a new phase of deeper integration in the industrial value chains between Qingdao and ASEAN.

Source: Qingdao Municipal People's Government

