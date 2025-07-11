Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Top Japan, US, S. Korea Military Officers Underline Trilateral Coop.


2025-07-11 05:05:09
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, July 11 (KUNA) -- The top military officers of Japan, the US, and South Korea on Friday recognized the importance of close trilateral cooperation in addressing security challenges on the Korean Peninsula, in the Indo-pacific and beyond, the Japanese Defense Ministry said.
During their meeting in Seoul, Japan's Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida and his US and South Korean counterparts Gen. Dan Caine and Adm. Kim Myung-soo condemned North Korea's continued development of "unlawful" nuclear and ballistic missile programs, according to a joint press statement released after their talks.
Yoshida, Cane and Kim pledged their continued coordination toward the North's complete denuclearization in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions, it said.
The three top uniformed officers also discussed the deployment of North Korea's troops to Russia; as well as the potential transfer of military technology from Russia to the nation, urging Pyongyang to immediately cease all unlawful activities to destabilize the Korean Peninsula, the Indo-Pacific, and beyond.
In addition, they reaffirmed that trilateral security cooperation has played a key role in promoting peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific, focusing on various ways to deepen their cooperation in order to ensure peace and stability in the region. (end)
mk


MENAFN11072025000071011013ID1109788201

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search