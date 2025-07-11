UAE: New Initiative To Teach Emirati Kids Financial Literacy Amid Rising Consumerism
The UAE has launched its first community-based financial literacy programme , taking money management education directly to children and teenagers aged 9-15 through local councils. This innovative approach prioritises cultural familiarity over traditional classroom settings.
The "Your Money, Your Dignity" programme, delivered by the National Financial Wellbeing and Sustainability Initiative Zoud in partnership with Majalis Abu Dhabi, runs weekly workshops from today, July 9, to August 29 across six community councils, welcoming citizens and residents to participate in this initiative.Recommended For You
The programme marks a significant departure from conventional financial education models by utilising“majalis” traditional community councils as learning venues.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"Majalis are located in the heart of the community physically and socially," said Dr Maha Al Mansoori, Education Associate Director at Zoud. "As we celebrate the Year of Community, these spaces represent unique environments where generations gather, trust is built, and knowledge is naturally exchanged."
The initiative addresses growing concerns about youth financial preparedness amid rising consumerism and digital transactions. Workshop content is carefully tailored to each age group using OECD frameworks while remaining highly localised to UAE contexts and real-life situations faced by young people in the emirates.
Children aged 9-12 explore fundamental concepts including saving, budgeting, and distinguishing needs from wants, while teenagers aged 13-15 delve into more complex topics such as long-term financial planning and ethical earning principles. The culturally resonant programme name reflects the core belief that financial responsibility is a source of pride and integrity.
Salem Al Shamsi, Community Director, emphasised the cultural advantage, "Unlike formal settings like schools, majalis foster more personal and intergenerational learning experiences, making the message of financial literacy more relatable and impactful."
The workshops span locations from Al Reef to Al Tawiyah, with morning sessions typically running from 10am to 12pm, though some afternoon slots accommodate varying community schedules. Each session requires QR code registration due to limited seating capacity and overwhelming interest from parents.
Looking ahead, Zoud plans to expand the initiative throughout all seven emirates and evolve current formats to ensure that financial well-being remains a cornerstone of sustainable development in the UAE.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment