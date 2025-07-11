UAE: New Initiative To Teach Emirati Kids Financial Literacy Amid Rising Consumerism

The UAE has launched its first community-based financial literacy programme , taking money management education directly to children and teenagers aged 9-15 through local councils. This innovative approach prioritises cultural familiarity over traditional classroom settings.

The "Your Money, Your Dignity" programme, delivered by the National Financial Wellbeing and Sustainability Initiative Zoud in partnership with Majalis Abu Dhabi, runs weekly workshops from today, July 9, to August 29 across six community councils, welcoming citizens and residents to participate in this initiative.

The programme marks a significant departure from conventional financial education models by utilising“majalis” traditional community councils as learning venues.

"Majalis are located in the heart of the community physically and socially," said Dr Maha Al Mansoori, Education Associate Director at Zoud. "As we celebrate the Year of Community, these spaces represent unique environments where generations gather, trust is built, and knowledge is naturally exchanged."

The initiative addresses growing concerns about youth financial preparedness amid rising consumerism and digital transactions. Workshop content is carefully tailored to each age group using OECD frameworks while remaining highly localised to UAE contexts and real-life situations faced by young people in the emirates.

Children aged 9-12 explore fundamental concepts including saving, budgeting, and distinguishing needs from wants, while teenagers aged 13-15 delve into more complex topics such as long-term financial planning and ethical earning principles. The culturally resonant programme name reflects the core belief that financial responsibility is a source of pride and integrity.

Salem Al Shamsi, Community Director, emphasised the cultural advantage, "Unlike formal settings like schools, majalis foster more personal and intergenerational learning experiences, making the message of financial literacy more relatable and impactful."

The workshops span locations from Al Reef to Al Tawiyah, with morning sessions typically running from 10am to 12pm, though some afternoon slots accommodate varying community schedules. Each session requires QR code registration due to limited seating capacity and overwhelming interest from parents.

Looking ahead, Zoud plans to expand the initiative throughout all seven emirates and evolve current formats to ensure that financial well-being remains a cornerstone of sustainable development in the UAE.