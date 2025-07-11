Shubhangi Atre Shares How Her Parents Sparked Her Love For Music

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' fame Shubhangi Atre opened up about her deep-rooted love for music. She revealed how it was inspired by her parents' passion for singing and soulful melodies.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Atre recalled how music was an integral part of her home. She shared,“Music has been a part of my life since childhood. I've grown up watching my mother sing while working in the kitchen. My father loves listening to ghazals, so they were always playing in our home. Even now, I start my mornings with mantras and end my nights with jazz or fusion music. Music is in my soul. Contributing to music has always been a dream, and this song is a small step toward that.”

The TV actress, who recently featured in the music video“Kaahe Saiyaan,” also revealed that her new song is not just a creative pursuit but a personal one.“When I first heard the song, which is based on Raag Jog and has a touch of Karun Ras, I was deeply moved. It carries a certain pain and emotional depth, which inspired me to present it as a visual story. The moment I heard it, the visuals came to me instantly. I wanted to give the audience not just a song but a visual treat with a narrative.”

Shubhangi has stepped into the world of production with her latest music release. Speaking about what inspired this move, she shared that it was driven by a heartfelt urge to contribute to the industry that played a significant role in shaping her journey. The 'Kasturi' actress mentioned,“I've always wanted to contribute something meaningful to the industry that has given me so much. Acting roles come and go, but I kept wondering-what am I really giving back? This project is a humble attempt.”

Shubhangi Atre is best known for her roles in shows like“Kasautii Zindagii Kay,”“Kasturi,”“Do Hanson Ka Jodaa,”“Chidiya Ghar,” and“Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!”