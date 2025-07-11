Hilarious Trailer Of Praveena Paruchuri's 'Kothapallilo Okkapudu' Released
Presented by Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media, rural comedy 'Kothapallilo Okkapde' has been directed by actress-filmmaker Praveena Paruchuri, best known for having been associated with critically acclaimed films like C/O Kancharapalem and Uma Maheshwara Ugra Rupasya.
Paruchuri's Vijaya Praveena Arts is producing the project, the first look and teaser of which have already received a good response.
Apart from Manoj Chandra and Monica T, the film will also feature Usha Bonela, Ravindra Vijay, Banerjee, Bongu Satti, Phani and Premsagar in important roles.
The recently released trailer gives away the fact that Ramakrishna, the owner of a local record dance studio, is in love with Savitri. One day, Savitri asks him to meet her at the hayloft. Ramakrishna goes with great enthusiasm. But the love story takes a shocking turn here. It throws his life into chaos. From that moment on, a mysterious divine element comes to the fore, bringing with it unexpected twists and turns.
Kothapallilo Okkapudu's story has been written by Gurukiran Batula and it brings a unique flavour to the film with unexpected thrilling elements. Praveena Paruchuri, who has directed the film, has also played a pivotal role in it.
Lead pair Manoj Chandra and Monica T bring freshness to their roles. Ravindra Vijay makes his presence felt as Appanna.
Cinematographer Petros Antoniadis has beautifully depicted the rural setting. Varun Unni's background music is apt. The songs have been composed by Mani Sharma. The production values are of good quality as befits the genre.
Overall, the trailer is intriguing. The film is set to release on July 18 this year.
