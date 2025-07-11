Khyber Cement Gets 5-Star IBM Rating For Sustainable Mining

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Khyber Cement has been awarded the prestigious 5-star rating at national level by the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) under its Sustainable Development Framework (SDF), an achievement that recognises the highest standards in sustainable, scientific, and socially responsible mining. The prestigious five-star rating is only awarded to mines that score over 90% across all evaluation parameters of the Sustainable Development Framework (SDF), which includes scientific mining, environmental performance, resettlement and rehabilitation, health and safety, welfare measures, and community engagement.

The award was presented at a distinguished national ceremony held at the Rajasthan International Centre, Jaipur, in the esteemed presence of Shri G Kishan Reddy Hon'ble Union minister of coal & mines; Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma Hon'ble Chief Minister of Rajasthan; Shri Peeyush Narayan Sharma, Controller General In-charge, IBM; and Shri Pankaj Kulshreshtha, Chief Controller of Mines, IBM.

Representing Khyber Cement at the landmark event were Mr. Riaz Trumboo, Director of Operations; Myser Khan, Chief of Mines; and Samiullah Sheikh, Technical Advisor – Mines. Their presence symbolised not just the brand's leadership, but the deep operational commitment behind this win.

Over 1250 mines across India were evaluated under IBM's comprehensive and data-driven framework, out of which only 95 mines received the top-tier 5-star rating. For Khyber Cement, this accolade not only underscores its consistent focus on green mining practices but also elevates it as a national role model for the cement and mining industry at large.

Riaz Trumboo, Director of Operations, shared,“This award reflects years of unwavering commitment, on-ground innovation, and operational discipline. At Khyber Cement, green practices are a way of life. Receiving the 5-star rating reinforces that responsible industry practices and high performance can go hand in hand. As the sector shifts towards more transparent, sustainable, and tech-driven models, Khyber continues to lead with purpose.”

Umar Tramboo, Director of Corporate & Strategy, said,“At Khyber Cement, sustainability is not a buzzword; it's built into the DNA of how we operate. Winning this award is a proud milestone that inspires us to continue innovating while staying grounded in our responsibility towards nature and community.”

Myser Khan, Chief of Mines, added,“True sustainability is when operations, people, and the environment thrive together. This recognition pushes us to keep raising the bar, not just for ourselves but for the entire industry.”

Samiullah Sheikh, Technical Advisor of Mines, said,“Khyber Cement has always stood for integrity, innovation, and impact. This recognition reflects the values we live by every day, where quality isn't compromised, and responsibility is non-negotiable.”



With the 5-star rating by the Indian Bureau of Mines, Khyber Cement has cemented its position as a national frontrunner in responsible mining. Long respected for its ethical practices, this honour marks a proud new milestone in its journey. What truly sets Khyber Cement apart is that its commitment to sustainability is visible in every detail, right down to the lavender that blooms around its plant. It's a rare industrial space where nature is nurtured, and cement is produced with care, conscience, and a deep respect for the environment.

As world accelerates its journey towards greener industrialisation, Khyber Cement proves that performance and purpose can powerfully coexist.