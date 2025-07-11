Raveena Tandon Celebrates 27 Years Of 'Dulhe Raja' With Iconic Throwback Pics

Actors Raveena Tandon and Govinda's 90s hit film 'Dulhe Raja' clocked 27 years since its release. To celebrate this occasion, Raveena shared throwback pictures from the movie.

On Thursday, the 'Patna Shuklla' actor posted pictures on Instagram featuring Govinda and the film's poster.

"27 years of Dulhe Raja!!!! Fun Fun and more Fun! Miss Harmeshji, Kader bhai and all@those who were there in this incredible film!," she captioned the post.

As soon as she dropped the post, netizens began requesting a re-release of the film in the comment section.

A user wrote, "Re Release this movie plz."

Another fan commented, "Re-release this one please."

Netizens also appreciated Govinda and Raveena in the comment section.

"Love you govinda ji and ravina mam ye movie aaj bhi dekhu to bor nahi hoti kya movie hai no 1 hai aap dono ki jodi to kya kahna," a fan commented.

"Dulhe Raja" tells the story of Raja, a poor young man who opens a small fast-food restaurant opposite a five-star hotel owned by the wealthy and influential Singhania. Despite Singhania's attempts to shut him down, Raja's determination prevails. Complications arise when Singhania's daughter Kiran falls in love with Raja and wants to marry him, further escalating the conflict between Raja and her father.

The film 'Dulhe Raja' boasts an ensemble cast, led by Govinda, Raveena Tandon, and Kader Khan, and backed by producer Harmesh Malhotra. The talented supporting cast includes Johnny Lever, Prem Chopra, Asrani, and others, who bring to life the film's comedic and dramatic moments. (ANI)