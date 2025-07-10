Mercans Unveils User-Inspired Payroll And Timesheet Management Features For Global Efficiency

Mercans has introduced advanced features for its global payroll platform, directly addressing client requests for greater flexibility and efficiency. The latest enhancements enable organisations to manage multi-frequency payroll and timesheet processes within a single system, supporting diverse pay cycles and complex workforce structures.

The new multi-frequency payroll capability allows companies to run monthly, weekly, biweekly, or custom payrolls for different employee groups, all within the same entity. Enhanced timesheet management tools provide precise tracking and validation of work hours, streamlining payroll calculations and reducing manual intervention. These updates reflect Mercans' focus on simplifying payroll operations for multinational businesses and ensuring compliance across more than 160 countries.

Jacob Scholtz, global head of product, said: "Our vision is to deliver a unified payroll solution that minimises manual work and integrates seamlessly with existing business systems. These new features are a direct result of client feedback and are designed to make payroll processing both simpler and more transparent."

Joonas Kessel, technical product owner, added: "We have restructured the payroll process to be more modular and transparent. Our platform's stateless architecture means sensitive data is processed in real time and never stored, offering both speed and security. The enhancements to timesheet management were developed in close collaboration with our users."

Clients can immediately access these new features through the Mercans platform. The system's intuitive interface and real-time processing help payroll teams reduce errors and adapt quickly to regulatory changes. Support is available from Mercans' global team of payroll experts.

“Continuous improvement is central to our product strategy,” said Scholtz.“User feedback guides ongoing platform updates, ensuring Mercans' payroll solution continually adapts to the changing needs of global payroll management.”

Visit Mercans to learn more about the new multi-frequency payroll and timesheet management features.