PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem

PEPESCAPE Today, the presale of the $PESC token officially launched, with tokens priced at $0.000356 each, entering the market at a time when the crypto bull run is gaining momentum, introducing a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform combines AI-driven governance, community profit-sharing, and automated trading strategies to create an inclusive and transparent ecosystem.

The official website for Pepescape is https://pepescape.io . Users should exercise caution and not visit any unofficial platforms or Google-sponsored websites.

As Bitcoin pushes toward the $150K mark, the market is entering full-blown altcoin season. Momentum is shifting fast from AI tokens and crypto ETFs to real-world asset tokenization, CBDCs, and next-gen DeFi on Solana. In this environment, utility-backed memecoins are making headlines. PEPESCAPE joins the race with $PESC, a presale token at the core of a bold DeFi and trading ecosystem.





PEPESCAPE Builds Out Full-Spectrum DeFi Platform Around $PESC Token

The offers early participants access to the $PESC token, which serves as a gateway to a multifaceted ecosystem built around DeFi tools and community-driven value distribution within the ESCAPE project . The platform's six foundational pillars include a decentralized exchange (DEX), sniper trading algorithms designed to optimize community wealth, a communist-inspired profit-sharing model, an AI-powered security neo-pepe protocol, fair rewards distribution, and a growing suite of DeFi tools, including education grants.

Combining Utility and Innovation for the Future of Memecoins

PEPESCAPE introduces one of the most complete DeFi ecosystems in the memecoin space, combining automated trading tools, revenue-sharing mechanics, and a DEX built to dominate the crypto space.

Interest in the Memecoin Community

PEPESCAPE is quickly gaining visibility across the crypto space, spotlighted by top influencers, niche blogs, and YouTube analysts dissecting its unique mix of utility, narrative, and meme energy. Its presence is growing on X, Telegram, and TikTok, where community-driven momentum is driving engagement. With a total supply of 420 trillion tokens and a current price of $0.000356, PEPESCAPE is positioning itself as a rising contender in the memecoin sector, bridging storytelling with real DeFi mechanics.

Innovative Team Behind PEPESCAPE

The PEPESCAPE development team brings together experts in both blockchain & light-chain AI architecture, artificial intelligence, and community-driven finance. The team focuses on delivering transparency, equitable resource allocation, and technological innovation to address current challenges in the DeFi space.





About PEPESCAPE

For more information, users can visit

Social Media :