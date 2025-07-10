Ozzi Launches Natural Drink To Help Stop Nighttime Cravings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Austin-based startup introduces zero-caffeine formula as a GLP-1 alternative for stress-related snacking after work hours

Austin, TX, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozzi , a new wellness brand focused on behavior-based nutrition, has officially launched its first product: a natural drink formulated to support evening appetite control. Designed as a GLP-1 alternative, the product offers a non-prescription option for adults seeking to manage stress-related snacking, particularly in the hours after work.

Ozzi's crave-crushing drink sticks, formulated with fiber, allulose, and a natural GLP-1 boost.

The formula contains 500mg of konjac root, 8g of allulose, African mango extract, Chromax, and BIOMEnd, combining these ingredients into a light, functional beverage intended for consumption around 8 pm. The product is caffeine-free, making it suitable for nighttime use without disrupting sleep.

The idea for Ozzi originated from founder Brandon Kuipers' personal experience with evening stress-eating.“I wanted something that would help me pause before reaching for snacks at night, something I could rely on without going the pharmaceutical route,” said Kuipers. After experimenting with natural ingredients and receiving feedback from early testers, the formula was finalized and moved into small-batch production.

Customer testing played a central role in validating the product's appeal. When supply chain delays briefly interrupted fulfillment during the initial pilot, users were offered refunds. Instead, the majority chose to wait for restocks, reinforcing confidence in both the formulation and the unmet need it addresses.

Ozzi is positioned as a wellness solution for busy professionals who experience cravings tied to long workdays and high stress levels. By targeting appetite control in the evening, the drink supports habit-building without relying on stimulants or prescription medication.

The product is now available for purchase at heyozzi.co , with nationwide shipping across the United States. All purchases include clear labeling, ingredient transparency, and guidance for use as part of a broader evening routine.

About Ozzi

Based in Austin, Texas, Ozzi is a consumer health brand focused on supporting mindful eating through accessible, science-backed products. The company emphasizes behavioral support and natural formulations designed for specific times of day. Ozzi's mission is to provide effective, practical tools for modern adults seeking healthier habits.





