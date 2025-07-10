Climavision Selected By IRCAI And AWS For 2025 Compute For Climate Fellowship

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Climavision , the weather technology company combining proprietary radar networks with advanced numerical weather prediction (NWP) and AI forecasting, today announced it has been selected as a fellow in the 2025 cohort of the Compute for Climate Fellowship . Launched by the International Research Centre on Artificial Intelligence (IRCAI) and Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Compute for Climate Fellowship is a global program offering climate tech startups fully-funded proof of concepts using advanced cloud computing to tackle some of the most complex challenges related to the climate crisis.

This opportunity will support Climavision's efforts to expand and accelerate its Horizon AI HIRES model, a high-resolution, AI-supported numerical weather prediction system. The goal is to improve the model's forecast speed and precision, enabling earlier and more accurate warnings for extreme weather events, an increasingly critical need as climate volatility intensifies.

Climavision's technology fills critical global weather data gaps across the globe by combining supplemental radar data with next-generation modeling. Through the fellowship, Climavision will leverage AWS's high-performance computing and AI/M services to scale Horizon AI HIRES and refine the model's performance to further support real-time decision-making for critical industries like energy, media, insurance, and emergency management.

“We're honored to be selected for the Compute for Climate Fellowship and excited to work alongside AWS and IRCAI to push the boundaries of weather forecasting,” said Chris Goode, CEO of Climavision.“As extreme weather grows in frequency and severity, the world needs faster, more localized, and more accurate forecasts. This collaboration enables us to enhance the speed and scale of Horizon AI HIRES and deliver meaningful impact where lives, infrastructure, and global economies are at stake.”

Each selected startup will engage in a 2 to 3 month build with one-on-one guidance from technical experts and AWS credits to cover the AWS service costs of the build. Both IRCAI and AWS will provide selected startups with a team of mentors who are experts in AI, sustainability, and ethics. Startups will also gain access to advanced computing services, such as quantum computing, high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), and generative AI.

“The intersection of climate innovation and AI is no longer theoretical–it's happening now, and it's reshaping what's possible,” said Jon Jones, Vice President and Global Head of Startups at AWS.“This fellowship is about fueling this momentum by backing solutions with the potential to drive systemic change, whether it's advancing breakthroughs in clean energy and carbon capture, monitoring ecosystems and infrastructure at scale, or reimagining agriculture and manufacturing for a zero-waste future. At AWS, we're committed to giving these startups the tools, compute power, and support they need to scale their impact and accelerate progress where it matters most.”

For more information on the Compute for Climate Fellowship, visit:

About Climavision

Climavision brings together the power of a proprietary, high resolution supplemental weather radar network with its cutting-edge Horizon AI forecasting technology suite to close significant weather observation gaps and drastically improve forecast speed and accuracy. Climavision's revolutionary approach to climate technology is poised to help reduce the economic risks of volatile weather on companies, governments, and communities alike. Climavision is backed by The Rise Fund, the world's largest global impact platform committed to achieving measurable, positive social and environmental outcomes alongside competitive financial returns. The company is headquartered in Louisville, KY, with research and development operations in Raleigh, NC. To learn more, visit .

Austin Wolcott

Climavision

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.