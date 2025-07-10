Acclaimed Attorney Tina M. Patterson Receives Economic Justice Award From Anti-Poverty Think Tank The Pulse Institute

Attorney Tina M. Patterson is the President of The PuLSE Institute, a nationally renowned independent, anti-poverty think tank headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The PuLSE Institute, Detroit's national and non-partisan anti-poverty think tank, recently hosted its Women in Corporate and Economic Leadership forum, featuring Tricia Keith, the President and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Joi Harris, the President and COO (now CEO) of DTE Energy, a Fortune 500 company, and Cynthia J. Pasky, the Founder, President and CEO of Strategic Staffing Solutions.

Keith and Harris were the speakers of honor, and Pasky served as co-moderator of the Q&A forum, where two of southeast Michigan's female business leaders spoke extensively about their lives and their rise to prominence in the corporate world. The session examined the need for more women in leadership positions of influence with the resources and decision-making power to bend the arc of the moral universe towards justice.

Attorney Tina M. Patterson, Esq. , a nationally recognized legal authority whose work has been cited in the Georgetown Journal on Poverty Law and Policy , received the Economic Justice Award during the event for her leadership of the Institute and for championing issues that are central to its mission. Patterson is the President and Director of Research of The PuLSE Institute, where she has hosted leading voices on racial and economic justice, including Keith Ellison, Attorney General of the State of Minnesota and Top Prosecutor in the George Floyd Murder Trial. As President, Patterson has also hosted global leaders including United Nations Under-Secretary General Dr. Natalia Kanem and Former US Ambassador to Lithuania Anne Derse.

As Director of Research of the Institute, Patterson authored an influential amicus brief filed on behalf of The Institute with the United States Sixth Court of Appeals, the second highest court in the nation, in support of Detroit schoolchildren's right to literacy. The brief, prepared by The Douglass Project, the Institute's premiere research vessel addressing issues of race, equity, democracy and poverty, argued that the right to literacy is a fundamental right protected by the United States Constitution, and was instrumental in reaching a favorable result for the children. In addition, Patterson's prolific writings on racial and economic justice for The PuLSE Institute are preserved in the University of Michigan's Bentley Historical Library, a first-class depository that houses the papers of every governor of the State of Michigan.



Tricia Keith, the President and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Joi Harris, the President and CEO of DTE Energy, a Fortune 500 company and Cynthia J. Pasky, the Founder, President and CEO of Strategic Staffing Solutions, were also honored with leadership awards at the event.



Upon receiving the exclusive award, Patterson stated,“I'm honored to be a part of this organization and humbled to receive an award for my work in leading this Institute, along with these esteemed individuals.”

A nationally sought after legal expert, Attorney Patterson addressed a national audience of lawyers and accountants in the 2024 Michigan Medicare and Medicaid Planning Update and a national crowd in the Estate Management Master Class, and has obtained a Certificate of Completion in The Probate and Estate Planning Certificate Program from the Institute of Continuing Legal Education in Michigan. She is a former United States federal government attorney for the Social Security Administration, where she wrote the opinions of administrative law judges across the United States and Puerto Rico.



With over a decade of legal expertise and prolific public commentary, Attorney Patterson's work has established her as a prominent woman in executive leadership, including being one of the handful of Black women leading major national think tanks and among the rare 2% of Black women lawyers in the United States.



Patterson opened the significant leadership event with Welcome Remarks, in which she noted,“It is and must be accepted as a reality that women can capably and comfortably command significant resources and lead immensely profitable organizations. Women can speak the language of money, business, economics, and finance, while guiding the service mission of companies, contributing valuable unique perspectives, and encouraging and supporting the next generation of leaders.”

