Brilliant Epoxy Floors Completes New 47,224 Sq. Ft. Hangar Installation At Scottsdale Airport
The multi-hangar project features high-performance epoxy flooring tailored for demanding aviation use at the active airport
Brilliant Epoxy Floors has completed the full flooring installation across all four hangars of Scottsdale Airpark's newest development. The 47,224-square-foot project–developed by Ameris Construction-includes a mix of large-format hangar bays and modern office space designed to support private and commercial aviation operations.
The development includes Hangar 1, a 13,352-square-foot aviation hangar paired with a 4,464-square-foot two-story office. Hangars 2, 3, and 4 continue the theme with expansive floor plans, concrete tilt-wall construction, and design features that blend function with visual impact. Each building includes aircraft access zones with drive-in doors and separated pedestrian entries, maximizing safety and operational flow.
Brilliant Epoxy Floors was tasked with delivering a resilient, aircraft-ready flooring system across all four hangars. The team installed a multi-layer, aviation-grade epoxy system engineered to withstand the high demands of aviation environments. After precision shot-blasting preparation, technicians applied Brilliant's MVB Epoxy and High-Performance Urethane system, which was selected for its exceptional chemical resistance, adhesion, and long-term durability under heavy use.
With all four hangars now completed, the project marks a significant milestone for both Brilliant Epoxy Floors and the rapidly growing Scottsdale Airpark business community. As a local company based in Scottsdale, Brilliant Epoxy Floors played a direct role in elevating the performance and visual quality of a key infrastructure addition in their own backyard.
The completed development showcases functional design and technical execution, supporting high-performance aviation operations in one of the region's most active airparks.
About Brilliant Epoxy Floors
Brilliant Epoxy Floors is a commercial concrete restoration and coatings installation company based in Scottsdale, Arizona. With over 30 years of experience, the company specializes in high-performance resinous flooring systems designed for durability, function, and aesthetics. All work is completed in-house by professionally trained technicians.
