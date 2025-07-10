Gillen Yacht Services Awarded Seakeeper Dealership For South Florida

Gillen Yacht Services is now a Seakeeper Dealer

Team members of Gillen Yacht Services completed training and received Seakeeper certification from their training center.

Gillen Yacht Service Seakeeper certified technician at Fort Lauderdale location.

As an authorized Seakeeper dealer, GYS delivers unmatched comfort and stability. Seakeeper gyros reduce boat roll by up to 95%, providing a smoother ride.

- David Gillen Sr., CEO of Gillen Yacht Services LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gillen Yacht Services , Inc., of Ft Lauderdale, Florida, Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Gillen Yacht Services (GYS), South Florida's premier full-service yacht repair and refit company, is proud to announce its newly awarded dealership with Seakeeper, the global leader in marine stabilization technology. The partnership extends Seakeeper gyro sales and service across all four of GYS's strategically located facilities: Harbor Town Marina and Safe Harbor Lauderdale Marine Center (LMC) in Fort Lauderdale , as well as our Riviera Beach Fabrication Facility and Seminole Boat Yard in Palm Beach .With over 33 years of industry leadership, Gillen Yacht Services has established a reputation for excellence, offering in-house expertise across every aspect of yacht trade-from electrical and mechanical systems to painting and custom fabrication. That depth of capability makes GYS uniquely positioned to handle even the most complex Seakeeper installations, whether on high-performance center consoles, tournament-ready sportfishing boats, or ultra-luxury motor yachts.As an authorized Seakeeper dealer, GYS now provides factory-trained technicians to perform installations, warranty work, and ongoing maintenance, delivering seamless, start-to-finish support.“We're thrilled to represent the Seakeeper brand,” said David Gillen Sr., CEO of Gillen Yacht Services.“Seakeeper is a game-changer in onboard comfort, and this partnership reflects our shared commitment to cutting-edge technology, precision workmanship, and world-class service. It's another way we're elevating the ownership experience for our clients.”Seakeeper gyros are known for eliminating up to 95% of boat roll, setting a new standard in marine stabilization and dramatically enhancing comfort at sea. With this new dealership, GYS strengthens its position as the go-to provider for discerning yacht owners seeking performance, reliability, and innovation.About Gillen Yacht Services: Established in 1993, Gillen Yacht Services today provides a one-stop shop for yacht repair, yacht refit, and marine diesel repair solutions for a range of boats from sport fishing vessels to megayachts, guaranteeing a personalized service to its customer base in South Florida and beyond. With our new full-service location, multiple teams, and dedicated individuals actively growing in their skills, Gillen Yacht Services is excited to grow with our customers.

