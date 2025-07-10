​​Equity Roundup: Microsoft, Experian And Antofagasta Analysis



MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​Microsoft's continued dominance in technology sector ​Key facts

​Microsoft's robust performance continues to impress investors, with the stock trading at $503.51 and demonstrating remarkable resilience in challenging market conditions. The company's diversified business model spans cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and enterprise solutions, providing multiple revenue streams that support sustained growth.

​The tech giant's cloud computing division, Azure, remains a key growth driver as businesses increasingly migrate to cloud-based solutions. Microsoft's strategic investments in AI technology, including its partnership with OpenAI, have positioned the company at the forefront of the AI revolution that's reshaping entire industries.



​P/E ratio: 41.63

​Dividend yield: 1.22%

​Five-year total return: 50.3% ​Five-year total return (annualised): 8.48%

​Experian's data analytics growth trajectory ​Key facts

​Experian is scheduled to release its first quarter (Q1) trading update on 15 July 2025, providing crucial insights into the company's performance in the data analytics and credit services sector. The company reported an impressive 8% increase in revenue for Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25), with organic growth reaching 7% and EBIT margins expanding by 70 basis points at constant currency.

​Despite missing EPS expectations by 9.4%, Experian's strong cash flow generation and strategic investments in data analytics and AI position the company well for continued expansion. The credit reporting giant has been investing heavily in technology infrastructure to enhance its data processing capabilities and analytical offerings.



​P/E ratio: 26.1

​Dividend yield: 1.27%

​Five-year total return: 125% ​Five-year total return (annualised): 17.6%

​Antofagasta's copper production outlook ​Key facts

​Antofagasta is set to announce its first-half results on 14 August 2025, with investors closely monitoring the company's performance in the crucial copper mining sector. The Chilean mining company has projected full-year copper production between 660,000 and 700,000 tonnes, with net cash costs expected to range from $2.25 to $2.45 per pound.

​Recent investments totalling $2 billion in water assets at Los Pelambres demonstrate the company's commitment to supporting growth and operational efficiency. These infrastructure investments are crucial for maintaining production levels and reducing operational costs in Chile's challenging mining environment.

Important to know

