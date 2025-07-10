Whirlpool Corp. And City Of Benton Harbor Continue Park Revitalization For Fourth Year

MENAFN - 3BL) Whirlpool Corporation celebrated its fourth annual“Day of Impact'' with over 50 employees and elected officials volunteering to make improvements to Morton Park in Benton Harbor, Mich. Located just outside the Benton Harbor Arts District, Morton Park was chosen in close collaboration with the City of Benton Harbor and other local organizations due to its strong legacy in the community.

“Benton Harbor is not only where Whirlpool Corporation was founded over 100 years ago, it is also the place many of our employees call home,” said Jim Peters, Whirlpool Corporation's chief financial and administrative officer.“Collaborating with the City of Benton Harbor to update a shared space like Morton Park is one small way we can show this community how much it means to us.”

Some highlights of the work being done at Morton Park include:



New fountain with benches

New sidewalks throughout the park

Installed new flower beds

New landscaping and trees

New picnic tables and park sign

Updated benches New flag pole with flag

"Morton Park is a cornerstone of Benton Harbor, and the improvements made will ensure it remains a vibrant space for future generations," said Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad. "Our ongoing partnership to uplift these vital community spaces is a testament to what we can achieve together-they are the heart of our city and crucial to our collective well-being in Benton Harbor."

Whirlpool Corporation's“Day of Impact” initiative began in 2021, with revitalizations of Union Park completed in 2022, June Woods Park in 2023 and Charles Yarbrough Park in 2024.

