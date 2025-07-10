Hyderabad Cricket Association President, Four Others Sent To Judicial Custody

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, July 10 (IANS) A city court on Thursday sent Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president A. Jagan Mohan Rao, treasurer, CEO and two others to judicial custody in a case of forgery, cheating and misappropriation of funds.

Jagan Mohan Rao, treasurer C. J. Srinivasa Rao, HCA CEO Sunil Kante, general secretary of Sri Chakra Cricket Club Rajendra Yadav and president of Chakra Cricket Club, G. Kavitha, were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by Malkajgiri Court.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID), which arrested the accused on Wednesday, produced them before the court on Thursday after a medical check-up.

Earlier, the CID stated that the HCA officer-bearers and two others were arrested in a case of forgery of documents for the purpose of cheating and misappropriation of funds with criminal breach of trust by the accused.

According to Additional DGP, CID, Charu Sinha, a case was registered on the basis of a complaint by Dharam Guruva Reddy, General Secretary, Telangana Cricket Association (TCA).

The CID registered the case on June 9, 2025, under sections 465, 468, 471, 403, 409, 420 r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The CID investigation revealed that Jagan Mohan Rao, in collusion with Rajender Yadav and his wife G. Kavitha, created documents by forging the signature of C. Krishna Yadav, president of Gowlipura Cricket Club.“These forged documents were used as genuine, enabling A. Jagan Mohan Rao to dishonestly gain entry into HCA as President,” the Additional DGP said in a statement.

According to the CID, Jagan Mohan Rao colluded with Srinivas Rao, Sunil Kante and others to resort to criminal breach of trust and misappropriated the public funds. They allegedly restrained officials of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), intimidated and blackmailed them for complimentary tickets and access to corporate boxes.

There were allegations of ticket irregularities during the IPL 2025 season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

HCA president and other office-bearers had allegedly pressured IPL franchise SRH for additional tickets, including tickets for personal sale.

SRH had accused Rao of intimidation, coercion, and blackmail over complimentary tickets and corporate boxes.

After SRH's threat to relocate from Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy ordered an inquiry by the Vigilance Commission.

The Telangana Vigilance Commission reportedly found the allegations made by the SRH management against the HCA officials to be true and recommended action against them.

Jagan Mohan Rao was elected HCA president in October 2023. He had founded the Akshara Educational Society in 2010 with six schools. He also founded two NGOs to provide educational facilities and create employment prospects.