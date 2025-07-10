Cannabinoid Agonist Clinical Trial Pipeline Appears Robust With 20+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight
|Drugs
|Company
|Phase
|Indication
|RoA
|AP-707
|Apurano Pharmaceuticals
|III
|Back pain, Pain
|Sublingual
|IGC-AD1
|IGC Pharma, INC
|II
|Dementia
|Oral
|ART27.13
|Artelo Biosciences, Inc.
|II
|Anorexia
|Oral
|OCT461201
|AskAt/Octavian Therapeutics
|I
|Irritable bowel syndrome, Neuropathic pain, Visceral pain
|Oral
|NTRX 07
|NeuroTherapia
|I
|Alzheimer's disease
|Oral
Cannabinoid Agonist Therapeutics Assessment
The cannabinoid agonist pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging cannabinoid agonist segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, and route of administration.
Scope of the Cannabinoid Agonist Pipeline Report
- Coverage : Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule Key Cannabinoid Agonist Companies : Apurano Pharmaceuticals, IGC Pharma, Inc., Artelo Biosciences, Inc., NeuroTherapia, Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings, SciSparc, Mira Pharmaceuticals, InMed Pharmaceuticals, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, and others. Key Cannabinoid Agonist Pipeline Therapies : AP-707, IGC-AD1, ART27.13, NTRX 07, OCT461201, SCI 160, MIRA-55, INM 901, CRB 913, and others.
Table of Contents
|1.
|Cannabinoid Agonist Pipeline Report Introduction
|2.
|Cannabinoid Agonist Pipeline Report Executive Summary
|3.
|Cannabinoid Agonist Pipeline: Overview
|4.
|Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment
|5.
|Cannabinoid Agonist Clinical Trial Therapeutics
|6.
|Cannabinoid Agonist Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration)
|7.
|Cannabinoid Agonist Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III)
|8.
|Cannabinoid Agonist Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II)
|9.
|Cannabinoid Agonist Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I)
|10.
|Cannabinoid Agonist Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
|11.
|Inactive Products in the Cannabinoid Agonist Pipeline
|12.
|Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
|13.
|Key Companies
|14.
|Key Products in the Cannabinoid Agonist Pipeline
|15.
|Unmet Needs
|16.
|Market Drivers and Barriers
|17.
|Future Perspectives and Conclusion
|18.
|Analyst Views
|19.
|Appendix
