Cannabinoid Agonist Clinical Trial Pipeline Appears Robust With 20+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

The cannabinoid agonist market is gaining momentum due to expanding medical cannabis legalization and growing clinical validation for its use in chronic pain, epilepsy, and inflammatory conditions. Increasing patient demand for natural therapies and advancements in receptor biology are accelerating innovation. Pharmaceutical investments and diverse clinical trials are further shaping this evolving space.

DelveInsight's ' Cannabinoid Agonist Pipeline Insight 2025 ' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline cannabinoid agonists in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space, and the future growth potential of the cannabinoid agonist pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Cannabinoid Agonist Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's cannabinoid agonist pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 22+ pipeline cannabinoid agonists.

Key cannabinoid agonist companies such as Apurano Pharmaceuticals, IGC Pharma, Inc., Artelo Biosciences, Inc., NeuroTherapia, Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings, SciSparc, Mira Pharmaceuticals, InMed Pharmaceuticals, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, and others are evaluating new cannabinoid agonist drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising pipeline cannabinoid agonists such as AP-707, IGC-AD1, ART27.13, NTRX 07, OCT461201, SCI 160, MIRA-55, INM 901, CRB 913, and others are under different phases of cannabinoid agonist clinical trials.

In July 2025, MIRA Pharmaceuticals announced positive preclinical data demonstrating that Mira-55, the Company's proprietary non-psychotropic marijuana analog, delivered morphine-comparable pain relief in a validated model of inflammatory pain-without causing local inflammation.

In June 2025, InMed Pharmaceuticals announced new preclinical data demonstrating that INM-901 significantly reduces inflammation in ex vivo models of neuroinflammation, further supporting its potential as a therapeutic candidate in Alzheimer's disease.

In March 2025, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings announced the dosing of the first subject in the single ascending dose / multiple ascending dose (SAD/MAD) portion of the Phase I trial o f CRB-913 cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist drug for the treatment of obesity. The study is being conducted in the United States under an open IND.

In March 2025, IGC Pharma announced additional positive interim results from its ongoing Phase II clinical trial on IGC-AD1, an investigational treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's disease.

In February 2025, NeuroTherapia announced it had received approval for its Phase II clinical trial from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). NTRX-07, the Company's lead molecule, will be administered to Alzheimer's disease (AD) participants for 28 days in this double-masked, randomized clinical trial.

In December 2024, Artelo Biosciences announced the presentation of preliminary data on ART27.13, the Company's benzimidazole derivative, being studied for cancer-related anorexia. In October 2024, Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings announced that dosing of all the cohorts of the Phase I, single ascending dose study for OCT461201 has been successfully completed. No safety or tolerability concerns were exhibited with any dose tested.

The cannabinoid agonist pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage cannabinoid agonist drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the cannabinoid agonist clinical trial landscape.

Cannabinoid Agonist Overview

Cannabinoid agonists are substances that activate the cannabinoid receptors CB1 and CB2, which are integral to the endocannabinoid system. These agents can be derived from natural sources, produced within the body, or synthetically manufactured. They are being investigated and utilized for a wide range of therapeutic purposes, including pain relief, appetite enhancement, anti-inflammatory effects, and protection of nerve cells. The rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as cancer, epilepsy, neurodegenerative disorders, and persistent pain has led to growing interest in developing cannabinoid-based treatments.

Structurally, cannabinoid agonists often contain terpene and phenolic elements, which are common in both plant-derived cannabinoids and synthetic variants. Endocannabinoids such as anandamide are characterized by a fatty acid framework with an amide group and extended carbon chains. Phytocannabinoids typically feature a benzopyran core fused with a terpene moiety, whereas synthetic cannabinoids tend to incorporate altered aromatic structures to enhance receptor specificity. These chemical differences influence how effectively these compounds bind to and activate cannabinoid receptors, thereby affecting various bodily functions.

Cannabinoid receptors play distinct roles:



CB1 receptors are mainly located in the brain and central nervous system and are involved in regulating mood, memory, pain sensation, and appetite. CB2 receptors are predominantly found in immune cells and peripheral tissues, contributing to immune response and inflammation control.

Beyond these targets, some cannabinoid agonists also act on other systems, such as TRPV1 receptors and serotonin pathways, broadening their potential medical applications.

Due to their widespread biological effects, cannabinoid agonists are being used in numerous clinical areas. They are particularly effective in managing chronic and neuropathic pain, reducing inflammation in autoimmune conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, and treating neurological issues such as epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson's disease. In mental health, they show promise for treating anxiety, depression, and PTSD. In oncology and HIV/AIDS care, they help control chemotherapy-related nausea and stimulate appetite. Their ability to protect nerve cells also makes them candidates for treating Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative illnesses.





